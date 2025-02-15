  • home icon
  Steph Curry's sister-in-law drops heartfelt 2-word reaction on spending Valentine's Day at City of Love with $3,303,771 partner

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Modified Feb 15, 2025 10:57 GMT
Steph Curry
Image source/Instagram:@calliecurry

Callie Rivers Curry, wife of Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry, shared a romantic Valentine's Day moment with her Instagram followers. She posted a charming photo of the couple in Paris and captioned it with a brief two-word reaction on her Instagram story.

"my honey"
Seth and Callie /Instagram
Seth and Callie /Instagram

Seth Curry, who is worth $3,303,771 per Spotrac, also shared a loving post for Callie.

Callie Rivers/Instagram
Callie Rivers/Instagram

Seth and Callie started dating in 2015 and, after a few years of courtship, decided to marry.

Their wedding took place in Sept. 2019, in Malibu, California. The ceremony was intimate, with close friends and family in attendance. Callie looked stunning in her lace wedding gown, while Seth wore a stylish pink tuxedo jacket with black lapels, paired with black trousers and a black tie.

Callie, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers, grew up around basketball and has been a steadfast supporter of Seth throughout his career. The couple often shares sweet moments and glimpses into their personal lives on social media.

In addition to their strong bond, Seth and Callie are proud parents to their children: two daughters, Carter and Riley, and a son, Max.

Callie Curry reposts Valentine's Day video of music stars Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Callie Curry, like many fans, reacted to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Valentine's Day display of affection. Rihanna shared an intimate video of the couple in Paris, giving fans a glimpse into their romantic relationship.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky/Instagram
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky/Instagram

The video was an old trip the couple took to Paris, but it included a heartwarming caption that captivated many fans:

"Get u a man that still writes love letters."
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrated Valentine's Day in Los Angeles amidst Rocky's ongoing trial for allegedly firing a semi-automatic weapon at a former associate, A$AP Relli, in 2021. Rihanna was spotted at the Los Angeles courthouse, standing by her partner, accompanied by their two young sons, RZA Athelston and Riot Rose.

While their love story remains strong, fans would be thrilled to see Callie Curry showing her support after such an eventful Valentine's Day.

