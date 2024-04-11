Steph Curry's sister shares unseen family photo on siblings' day

Steph Curry’s sister Sydel Curry celebrated National Sibling’s Day with an Instagram post. She posted a picture from a family album inaccessible to the public. The picture showed her with her NBA brothers Seth and Steph Curry. It was a throwback photo of the three posing on a spiral staircase.

The photo had classic film and sepia filters giving it an old-school vibe. The three siblings are lounging and looking moody in the photograph. Sydell is even wearing a retro snapback hat.

It is just another look at the famous basketball family before they became stars. The three learned how to be in the spotlight from their father Dell Curry who had a long NBA career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Exploring the bond between Seth and Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is close with his brother and fellow NBA player Seth Curry. Seth was traded to his hometown Charlotte Hornets from the Dallas Mavericks. He was ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an ankle injury in March.

Despite never playing on the same team since high school, the two baller brothers have a close bond. Steph is two years older than his brother.

Seth has dealt with living in the shadow of his all-time great-brother. He once told Draymond Green that it has its pros and cons. He cannot live up to the heights of his brother’s career but the family connection has opened doors for him in the NBA and life. He also learns a lot from his older brother.

"Learning from Steph, being able to ask him questions, following his journey," Seth Curry said. "I got a guy who has been through a lot of the grinds and I can pick his brain … being able to ask him questions, following his journey. And more importantly, just watch what he does and add it to myself."

The two are among the best shooters in the league. Steph Curry is widely regarded as the greatest shooter of all time. Seth is eighth all-time in 3-point percentage, hitting 43% for his career.

The two root for each other throughout their careers. Even when they square off against each other, they are still happy when the other wins. Steph said that in an interview with Good Morning America when his Warriors played against Seth’s Portland Trail Blazers in the 2016 Western Conference Finals.

"I can't turn off that human nature, in that moment, to root for him, even if I know it will hurt me," Steph Curry said.

The two brothers' basketball journeys began before they could even dribble. They grew up watching their father, Dell Curry, and have lived up to the weight of being a former player’s son.