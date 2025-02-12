Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry Lee drops heartfelt 4-word reaction to Kevin Durant's historic scoring achievement

On Tuesday, Kevin Durant became the eighth player in NBA history to reach the 30,000-point milestone. The two-time NBA champion achieved this feat during the Phoenix Suns' game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Footprint Center. Among the thousands celebrating Durant’s historic achievement was Steph Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry Lee.

Watching from inside the arena as she cheered for the Suns, Sydel Curry Lee captured the moment on her phone and shared the video on her Instagram story, accompanied by a heartfelt four-word reaction.

"That's tough K, congratulations!" Sydel wrote.

(Credit: Sydel Curry Lee/Instagram)

Kevin Durant reached his 30,000th career point at the free throw line. The crowd inside the arena, fully aware of the historic moment, erupted in loud cheers and applause to celebrate their superstar.

