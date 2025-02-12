  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Kevin Durant
  • Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry Lee drops heartfelt 4-word reaction to Kevin Durant's historic scoring achievement

Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry Lee drops heartfelt 4-word reaction to Kevin Durant's historic scoring achievement

By Atishay Jain
Modified Feb 12, 2025 05:52 GMT
Steph Curry
Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry Lee drops heartfelt 4-word reaction to Kevin Durant's historic scoring achievement. (Image Credit: Getty and Sydel Curry Lee/Instagram)

On Tuesday, Kevin Durant became the eighth player in NBA history to reach the 30,000-point milestone. The two-time NBA champion achieved this feat during the Phoenix Suns' game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Footprint Center. Among the thousands celebrating Durant’s historic achievement was Steph Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry Lee.

Watching from inside the arena as she cheered for the Suns, Sydel Curry Lee captured the moment on her phone and shared the video on her Instagram story, accompanied by a heartfelt four-word reaction.

"That's tough K, congratulations!" Sydel wrote.
(Credit: Sydel Curry Lee/Instagram)
(Credit: Sydel Curry Lee/Instagram)

Kevin Durant reached his 30,000th career point at the free throw line. The crowd inside the arena, fully aware of the historic moment, erupted in loud cheers and applause to celebrate their superstar.

also-read-trending Trending

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी