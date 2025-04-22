Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry-Lee endures bittersweet moment as she hangs her favorite pregnancy swimsuit

Stephen Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, shared a sentimental detail with her followers as she opened up about her third pregnancy on social media.

In a heartfelt Instagram story on Monday, Sydel revealed that one specific swimsuit has been her emotional support throughout all of her pregnancies. However, it is now time to officially retire it.

“This lemon swimsuit has been with me through all 3 pregnancies," she wrote. "Bittersweet to have to hang it up after this one cause she been a real one!” Sydel Curry-Lee captioned her Instagram Story, posting a photo in the swimsuit.

After welcoming their sons Daxon in November 2021 and Daryn in August 2023, Sydel and Damion Lee are now preparing to welcome their third child, due in May 2025. The couple has been candid about their fertility journey, sharing that Daryn was conceived through IVF. Hence, they describe their third pregnancy as nothing short of a “miracle”.

Sydel has kept her followers engaged throughout the pregnancy, sharing candid details on numerous platforms. Most recently, she hilariously let fans in on one of her unusual desires regarding the pregnancy.

“I was telling the Straight 2 Cam team that I’ll be available, I want to be recording until I physically cannot talk anymore because this baby needs to come out. What I really hope happens is like we’re mainly through an episode and my water breaks. Like how chaotic would that be, but so funny,” Sydel Curry-Lee jokingly said.

While Sydel’s pregnancy journey has been a huge topic of discussion, she’s also expected to shift focus to talk about her brother, Steph Curry, and the Golden State Warriors as the 2025 NBA playoffs get underway. Fans will look forward to hearing her perspective throughout the Warriors' postseason run.

Steph Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, expresses disappointment in Paige Bueckers

The 2025 WNBA Draft was recently the topic of discussion in an episode of the Straight 2 Cam podcast, where Sydel Curry-Lee, like many basketball fans, shared her admiration for Paige Bueckers. But this didn’t prevent Sydel from honestly critiquing Bueckers' fashion choices.

"I'm a big Paige Bueckers fan. But I will say this, though... I was a teensy bit disappointed, not disappointed, but like underwhelmed with her look. I thought her hair was fire... I think just last year, the white fit was just so good that it was hard to beat that,” Sydel Curry-Lee said.

For the 2025 draft, Bueckers rocked a brown three-piece Coach suit covered in 200,000 glass crystals — a bold look that quickly went viral across social media. Still, the response wasn’t quite as glowing as the praise she received the year before.

While Bueckers was eligible for the 2024 draft, she attended to support her UConn teammates, Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Muhl. During her appearance, she stole the show in an all-white Louis Vuitton ensemble that left both the basketball and fashion worlds impressed.

