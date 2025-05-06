Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry-Lee smitten by Zendaya's Met Gala look

Steph Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, was smitten by Zendaya’s Met Gala look. Zendaya showed up to the event wearing a white suit and a white hat on top.
Steph Curry's sister shared Zendaya’s outfit on her story and displayed how big a fan she is with a heartfelt message. Sydel wrote:
“Granted she could wear a trash bag, and I'm gonna stan but 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”
Curry’s sister, Sydel, has been married to NBA player Damion Lee since September 2018. Lee and Curry share two children, Daxon Wardell Xavier and Daryn Alicia. She's expecting her third child with Lee this month. Prominent figures from the NBA world also graced the Met Gala red carpet.
LeBron James, who was an honorary co-chair of the Met Gala 2025, couldn’t make it to the event due to a knee injury. His wife, Savannah James, attended in his stead, wearing a Hanifa gown with a button-up and burgundy tie. Knicks fan Spike Lee was also spotted donning the team’s colors on the red carpet.
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, were spotted wearing black and white outfits at the event as well.
Steph Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry, reveals who she roots for when the Warriors play against the Phoenix Suns
Sydel Curry faces quite a dilemma anytime the Golden State Warriors take on the Phoenix Suns.
Her brother, Steph Curry, plays for Golden State, while she's married to Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee. Speaking on the April 23 episode of her and Cameron Brink’s podcast, Sydel revealed who she roots for:
“People always ask me, ‘Who do you cheer for when my brothers come in town?’ The answer is always who pays the bills,” Curry said.
“The Suns pay the bills. So we want everyone on the team to play well for whichever team (Lee) is on.”
Sydel went on to explain that while she wants her brothers to score 50 points, eventually, she wants her husband and the Phoenix Suns to win.
A weird position to be in as a basketball fan, but for now, Sydel Curry will be cheering on the Warriors as Steph Curry and Co. prepare to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday in the second round of the playoffs.
