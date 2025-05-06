Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry-Lee smitten by Zendaya's Met Gala look

Steph Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, was smitten by Zendaya’s Met Gala look. Zendaya showed up to the event wearing a white suit and a white hat on top.

Ad

Steph Curry's sister shared Zendaya’s outfit on her story and displayed how big a fan she is with a heartfelt message. Sydel wrote:

“Granted she could wear a trash bag, and I'm gonna stan but 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sydel Curry-Lee reacts to Zendaya’s Met Gala look

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Curry’s sister, Sydel, has been married to NBA player Damion Lee since September 2018. Lee and Curry share two children, Daxon Wardell Xavier and Daryn Alicia. She's expecting her third child with Lee this month. Prominent figures from the NBA world also graced the Met Gala red carpet.

Ad

Trending

LeBron James, who was an honorary co-chair of the Met Gala 2025, couldn’t make it to the event due to a knee injury. His wife, Savannah James, attended in his stead, wearing a Hanifa gown with a button-up and burgundy tie. Knicks fan Spike Lee was also spotted donning the team’s colors on the red carpet.

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, were spotted wearing black and white outfits at the event as well.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Steph Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry, reveals who she roots for when the Warriors play against the Phoenix Suns

Sydel Curry faces quite a dilemma anytime the Golden State Warriors take on the Phoenix Suns.

Her brother, Steph Curry, plays for Golden State, while she's married to Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee. Speaking on the April 23 episode of her and Cameron Brink’s podcast, Sydel revealed who she roots for:

Ad

“People always ask me, ‘Who do you cheer for when my brothers come in town?’ The answer is always who pays the bills,” Curry said.

“The Suns pay the bills. So we want everyone on the team to play well for whichever team (Lee) is on.”

Sydel went on to explain that while she wants her brothers to score 50 points, eventually, she wants her husband and the Phoenix Suns to win.

A weird position to be in as a basketball fan, but for now, Sydel Curry will be cheering on the Warriors as Steph Curry and Co. prepare to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday in the second round of the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More