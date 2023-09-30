Steph Curry’s sister Sydel posts adorable picture of husband Damion Lee watching their baby at birth 

Steph Curry and Damion Lee, both renowned for their impressive 3-point shooting in the NBA, share more than just their basketball prowess. As brothers-in-law, they also happen to be loving and devoted fathers.

Lee has been married to Sydel, who is Steph’s sister, for over five years and have two children. Their son, Daxon Wardell-Xavier Lee, was born on Nov. 26, 2021. They shared the joyful news of expecting a baby girl on March 21, 2023, and their daughter, Daryn Alicia Lee, came into the world on Aug. 23, 2023.

On Sept. 10, Sydel shared a touching moment featuring her husband, as he reacted to the arrival of their daughter, Daryn.

Suns guard Damion Lee reacts to the birth of his daughter

Lee, surrounded by nurses, wore an expression of sheer delight as he witnessed the birth of his daughter.

Steph Curry’s extended family in the NBA

Steph Curry has several family members in the NBA, including Damion Lee.

Lee has secured a contract with the Phoenix Suns for the 2023-24 season, earning $2.5 million. He also holds a player option for the following season worth $2.4 million.

He is highly regarded for his exceptional shooting skills. In the previous season, Lee achieved a remarkable 44.5% accuracy from beyond the arc, ranking him as the third-best 3-point shooter in the NBA.

Steph played 124 games with Lee, a former member of the Golden State Warriors, in his career.

Seth was a significant addition to the Dallas Mavericks during the recent offseason, where he signed a two-year contract worth $8 million. This move paired him with Luka Doncic in the Mavericks' backcourt.

Over his nine-year NBA career, Seth has averaged 11.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Notably, he boasts an impressive 3-point shooting percentage of 43.5%.

Seth Curry is married to Callie Rivers, who happens to be the daughter of Doc Rivers, and the sister of free agent Austin Rivers.

Doc Rivers had a solid NBA career as well. He played in the NBA for 13 seasons, from 1983 to 1996. Over his career, he averaged 10.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Dell Curry, the father of Steph Curry and Seth, also had a successful NBA career. He played in the NBA for 16 seasons, from 1986 to 2002, and was primarily known for his sharpshooting. Dell Curry averaged 11.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists during his NBA career.