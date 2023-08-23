In an interview with Mark Medina for Sportskeeda, Steph Curry's trainer, Brandon Payne, discussed the most impressive feat he saw the nine-time NBA All-Star pull off.

During a standard shooting drill prepared for Curry, Payne mentioned how the Golden State Warriors guard wouldn't call it a night if he didn't complete the routine flawlessly. The shooting exercise was even more challenging because Steph Curry was coming off a full day of meetings, with the drill taking place at night time.

"He has a toughness that people don't understand," Payne said. "He's incredibly tough. He's maybe the mentally toughest player the game has ever had. Because he's such a nice guy and he's approachable, I don't think that toughness is conveyed a lot of the time."

"But there is a quiet fire and chip on his shoulder," Payne added, "and toughness that is hard to match. For him to go through a drill for 90 minutes, that was tough as hell."

The drill challenged Curry not to miss two straight shots as it would make him start over from the top.

For someone widely recognized as "the greatest shooter of all time," as per Payne, it would have made sense for Steph Curry to pack up and pick up where they left off the following day. However, he wouldn't reach that incredible status for an NBA player if he took breaks and shortcuts along the way.

"That's not the best thing from a shooting standpoint," Payne said. "I don't like guys shooting too many shots. That could be detrimental. But when you're the greatest shooter of all time, you let it slide."

"I told him this after the drill," Payne added, "'After 12 to 14 years working together, that is the most impressive thing I've ever seen. The fact you would not give up, even if it took an hour and a half until you finished. That's the most impressive and toughest thing I've ever seen.'"

Klay Thompson's reaction to Luka Doncic trying out one of Steph Curry's workouts

In a video uploaded by @TheHoopHerald on X, formerly Twitter, Luka Doncic and Jalen Green can be seen taking part in one of the Warriors star's workout drills.

Some fans took special notice of how Doncic was handling the drill.

Hilariously, though, this caught the attention of Paul George and Klay Thompson, who talked about NBA players taking their chances in doing Curry's workouts, as per @PodcastPShow.

"Yeah, I saw that too," Thompson said. "That's how I felt. Luka's like, 'What is this s**t?'"

At 35, Steph Curry still handles his business as an NBA pro with the best in the league.

