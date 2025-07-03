Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry pens heartfelt message for "sweet" Lindsay Lohan on her special day

Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, shared a heartfelt birthday message for her best friend and actress, Lindsay Lohan. Ayesha and Lindsay became close after getting introduced by a mutual friend, with the Currys being the godparents of Lindsay's son, Luai.
In a post on her Instagram stories, Ayesha wished Lohan a happy 39th birthday. The former teen idol has been based in Dubai since 2014, marrying a Kuwaiti banker, Bader Shammas, in 2022.
"Happy birthday to my sweet @lindsaylohan... another blessed year around the sun," Ayesha wrote.
Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine last year, Ayesha Curry and Lindsay Lohan on how they became best friends. They were introduced to each other by chef Michael Mina, a mutual friend, and one dinner made them realize how similar they are.
"We were talking for hours," Lohan said. "We were like, 'What time is it?' I left it, I was like, 'Oh my God, that was so fun. I love this woman.'"
The feeling was mutual, with Ayesha, who considered herself an introvert and didn't make a lot of friends as an adult.
"I am a super introvert, and so in my adulthood I haven't made adult friends," Ayesha said. "It was just wild meeting somebody that I got along with so well, and we had so many common interests right away, so it was cool."
Amid her Hollywood comeback in 2023, Lohan brought Ayesha too, starring together in the film "Irish Wish" released last year.
Steph and Ayesha Curry are godparents to Lindsay Lohan's son
Some people were shocked when Lindsay Lohan revealed in an appearance on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon that Steph and Ayesha Curry were the godparents to her son, Luai. Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed their son back in 2023.
"We were out visiting in Dubai last summer," Ayesha told Bustle. "And we went to dinner, and she leaned over and was like, 'I have something to ask you!' Then she asked, and it was so sweet. Very unexpected, but we were definitely up for the task."
It's unclear if Lohan and Shammas are the godparents to the Currys' fourth child, Caius, who was born on May 11 last year. Lohan's latest film project is "Freakier Friday," the sequel to her hit Disney film "Freaky Friday" in 2003. Ayesha, on the other hand, doesn't have any acting gigs at the moment.
