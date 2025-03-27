Lindsay Lohan & others react to Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry's bold cruise birthday pics

Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, celebrated her 36th birthday on March 23, and the birthday pictures are showing up on his social media after the dust has settled down. The Golden State Warriors star's wife posted a series of pictures from her birthday on her social media on Thursday.

She was out celebrating her birthday with her closest folks at a cruise party. The first snap in the post showed Ayesha Curry posing in her leopard-print bikini on the bow. The last picture had her posing for a very candid group picture with her friends, including her sister-in-law and Seth Curry's wife, Callie Curry.

"🛥️ day for the 🎂Day!" Ayesha wrote in the caption.

The comments poured in from her fans and followers on the post, and one of the first known faces impressed by the snaps was her friend and Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan. The "Mean Girls" star commented on the post with a fire and several 'heart in eyes' emojis. Ayesha and Lohan co-starred in "Irish Wish" last year.

Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife and Hollywood actress La La Anthony also commented.

"There she go 😍😍😍😍😍😍," she wrote.

Celebrity makeup artist Ashley Bias, who has also worked with Ayesha in the past, also commented on the post with a series of fire emojis.

"SO FOINE 😍," social media star Brittney Elena commented.

[Comments on Ayesha Curry's post]

La La's comment

Steph Curry pens a heartfelt message for wife Ayesha Curry on her 36th birthday

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry have celebrated many special moments in their life after being together for almost two decades. As they are growing older, together with a big family around them, the love between them continues to multiply. It was the highlight of his big message for his soulmate in a big birthday tribute post.

On her birthday, Steph Curry penned a big, heartfelt message for Ayesha Curry on his Instagram post. The Warriors star wrote in the post that he was blessed and "grateful" for the "special moment" when she was born and getting to call her his wife.

"Where do we begin to describe what you mean to me, our family, everyone who’s been blessed enough to get to know you," Curry wrote. "You light the room up. Most caring and thoughtful person I know. Every role you fill in life you do it with a passion and energy that makes a true difference.

"A special moment happened back in the late 80’s on 3/23. And I’m forever grateful for it and for you! Love you my woman. Bless up and happy birthday @ayeshacurry."

Ayesha and Steph Curry started dating in 2008. Two years later, the Warriors star proposed to her 'in the driveway of her parents' house,' exactly where they had shared their first kiss. In 2011, the power couple got married on June 30, in North Carolina. Over 13 years later, the couple has built a big family around them with four children.

