Steph Curry's sister-in-law Callie Curry beams with excitement over Ayesha Curry's birthday night celebration

Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry celebrated her 36th birthday on Sunday, March 23 and her sister-in-law couldn't wait to celebrate the big day. Steph Curry's sister-in-law and Seth Curry's wife Callie Curry made a special post for the birthday girl on her social media.

Callie posted a random wild picture featuring Ayesha, herself, and Seth's sister Sydel Curry. From what looked like in the picture, the wild moment between the trio was captured in a nightclub where Callie was dancing with Sydel and Ayesha around.

"can't wait to have a time with you tonight @ayeshacurry 🎈🎈," Callie wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@calliecurry]

Compared to Ayesha, Callie Curry has lived a private life away from public scrutiny. She is the daughter of NBA coach Doc Rivers. Seth and Callie met at a young age as their fathers were very close to each other. The couple married in September 2019 and has three children together.

Ayesha and Callie Curry, share a great family relationship. They are often seen hanging out together, often with Sydel Curry on family vacations and outings.

Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry reconnected with Jamaican roots on her birthday

Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry is proud of her Jamaican descent. With her grandmother, mother and aunts all hailing from the same heritage, Ayesha doesn't miss a chance to flaunt it in public.

On Sunday, March 23, Ayesha posted a picture of ackee and saltfish, the national dish of Jamaica on her Instagram story and reacted with a six-word message.

"I got my ackee and saltfish," she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@ayeshacurry]

The wife of the Golden State Warriors star has a special love for the Jamaican dish. She told Essence in 2023 that anytime she sits for a meal with her maternal side of the family, she feels like she has been transported back home.

"That’s my culture, I’m Jamaican,” Ayesha Curry said. "My grandma, all my aunties, my mom was born there, so anytime I get to sit down and have a meal like this, it makes me feel like I’m with them back at home."

Moreover, Ayesha Curry has also carried her Jamaican roots into her professional life. She has introduced special Jamaican dishes into International Smoke's menu that she co-owns with international chef Michael Mina. Moreover, the NBA star's wife's Sweet July Skincare products also take a lot of inspiration from her Jamaican roots.

