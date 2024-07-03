Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry posts candid selfie with Lindsay Lohan on Hollywood star's birthday

Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, shared a heartfelt happy birthday message for a Hollywood star on Tuesday night. The chef, TV star and businesswoman has earned a name for herself over the past decade, forming a power couple with the Golden State Warriors superstar and creating close bonds with other celebrities.

After actress and songwriter Lindsay Lohan turned 38, Curry posted a picture with the former Disney star to celebrate her special day, with the caption:

"Happy birthday my @lindsaylohan"

Ayesha Curry shared a birthday message for Lindsay Lohan (IG/@ayeshacurry)

Curry has gained popularity in recent years, which has opened multiple doors for her. After thriving as a chef and cookbook author, she has tried different things, including being a TV host with her husband.

Curry was also featured in "Irish Wish," a movie that starred Lohan, Jane Seymour, Ed Speleers and other actors. It premiered on Netflix in March 2024, marking another accomplishment for Curry.

How did Ayesha Curry meet Lindsay Lohan?

Ahead of the premiere of "Irish Wish" in March, Ayesha Curry and Lindsay Lohan talked about their relationship and how they first met and ended up becoming great friends. Curry shared that a mutual friend, Michael Mina, introduced her to Lohan.

“We met a long time ago through a mutual friend…Michael Mina."

When asked what makes their connection so deep, Ayesha responded:

"I think everything. Like spirituality, life, family, friendships. We just aligned on a bunch of stuff."

Ayesha recently welcomed her fourth child with Steph Curry. Riley is currently 11, Ryan is eight and Cannon is five. The newest member of the family, Caius Chai, was born in May, as Steph announced on social media:

"Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival. He's doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of six. So grateful. Caius Chai, 5/11/24."

The Curry family is growing, and Steph and Ayesha keep working on multiple projects. However, the Golden State Warriors guard is in the middle of a complex offseason with the loss of Klay Thompson and his team's future looking uncertain.

