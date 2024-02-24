Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha Curry reacts to Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend Jordyn Woods dazzle in $4226 jacket 

Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry had an adorable reaction to her pal Jordyn Woods' Instagram post. Woods shared a series of clicks from the NBA All-Star break where she was seen having her best time with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns.

Woods shared her clicks from the All-Star break where she paired up with Ayesha wearing a Schiaparelli denim jacket. She captioned her post:

"A little all-star break photo dump"

Ayesha Curry also featured in a photo alongside Jordyn Woods wearing a green and white bomber jacket. Ayesha had an adorable reaction to the post:

Ayesha Curry commented on the post

The jacket that Woods wore had tobacco-colored stitching and is a raw Japanese denim embellishment. The jacket also rocked patched pockets with a golden hammered brass bijoux button on the front and a Schiaparelli leather patch on the inside. Priced at $4,226, the denim is available for purchase on the Schiaparelli website.

Jordyn Woods was all praise for Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns achieved a significant career milestone during the recent game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves. At the Target Center in Minneapolis, Towns made NBA history by becoming the 223rd player to reach 13,000 career points.

This incredible achievement showcased Towns' exceptional talent and ongoing impact in the NBA, solidifying his position as an elite player in the league. Towns' partner, Jordyn Woods, praised him thorugh an Instagram story.

Jordyn Woods posted on her Instagram

The Timberwolves acknowledged this historic moment with a celebratory social media post, highlighting Towns' remarkable accomplishment and the impact he has made throughout his career.

Towns' milestone came during an exceptional season for the Timberwolves, with the team currently co-leading the Western Conference with a 39-16 record.

Towns has been a driving force behind the Timberwolves' success, contributing impressive averages of 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. His exceptional shooting percentages of 51.7% from the field and 43.7% from the 3-point range further demonstrate his skill and versatility on the court.

During the NBA All-Star break, Karl-Anthony Towns took full advantage of the opportunity to rejuvenate and spend quality time with his girlfriend and her mother, Elizabeth Woods, at an opulent $200,000,000 resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The Nobu resort, as reported by Sportskeeda, boasts impressive rooms and stunning beachfront views and provided the perfect backdrop for the star athlete to unwind and recharge in the company of loved ones.

Images capturing the couple's luxurious vacation experience were shared on Elizabeth Woods' Instagram stories, offering fans a glimpse into their idyllic getaway.