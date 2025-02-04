Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry shuts down Sweet July store over growing safety concerns in Oakland

On Sunday, Steph Curry’s wife, Ayesha, announced sad news about their business amid growing safety concerns in Oakland, California. She said they are closing their storefront store, Sweet July Cafe, in Oakland after Feb. 9.

The store announced the news on Instagram, citing safety concerns stemming from the increasing crimes in the area. The store’s closure is the latest in the many businesses closing in the area because of the rising criminality.

“In order to prioritize the safety of our patrons and staff, we have made the diﬃcult decision to close our Sweet July cafe and store in Oakland. We have loved being a part of Oakland and are grateful for the community that has opened their arms and embraced us. It has been an honor to serve you,” Sweet July's IG caption read.

However, despite the closure of one of its stores, Sweet July teased possible plans for the future:

“While this chapter comes to a close, Sweet July has exciting new ventures on the horizon that we can’t wait to share. Visit us on our last day, February 9th, and enjoy some coffee and bread pudding."

The shop sells baked goods, pastries, coffee and beverages, among other products. The wife of the NBA star started the business in April 2020, at the height of the pandemic, before opening the Oakland store in 2021.

Sweet July sells magazines, skincare and lifestyle products, and candles, proving it's more than just a coffee shop.

The Oakland store experienced a crime in 2022 when a group of robbers broke the store’s glass and stole some items from the shop. The incident forced the store to close temporarily.

However, Sweet July wasn't the only one closing businesses in the area as other food chains such as burger hub In-and-Out and Denny’s also closed their branches in the Oakland area.

Ayesha Curry explains how their business synergy with husband Steph Curry works

Ayesha and Steph Curry have worked together to create their family’s business empire and philanthropic objectives. The Currys utilized their strengths throughout the years to help each other carve their individuality while maintaining a romantic synergy.

Ayesha Curry explained how they do this in an interview with Inc.com.

“I come with the big ideas … He’s the one that’s like, ‘Here’s how we’re going to do this, and here’s what it could look like,’” she said.

She added:

“Even if the truth hurts or it’s gritty, we’re not afraid to vocalize what we’re seeing from afar or what we feel internally.”

Ayesha Curry married Steph in 2011 and has four kids with him.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry is one of the best players in the NBA, playing in his 16th season with the Golden State Warriors.

