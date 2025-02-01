Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry's 3-word compliment as Warriors star debuts stylish stunning new kicks

Ayesha Curry, Steph Curry's wife, is undoubtedly his greatest supporter. She consistently praises him and, unsurprisingly, openly flirts with the NBA superstar whenever possible. Fans witnessed another instance of their playful interaction on Friday.

The Golden State Warriors star posted a series of pictures in his new Under Armour kicks. He wore Under Armour Curry 12 'Year of the Snake,' his latest signature shoe designed as a homage to the Chinese New Year.

Ayesha Curry didn't waste much time and posted a flirtatious comment on the post.

"Cultured handsome man," Ayesha wrote in the comment.

Ayesha Curry's comment on Steph Curry's post [Credits: IG/@stephencurry30]

Ayesha and Steph Curry have known each other since 2003. They started dating in 2008 and married three years later. In their well-over-decade marriage, the Currys have built a solid, big family around themselves. They have four children, the youngest of whom was born last year.

Steph Curry and wife Ayesha Curry show their protective side to Sydel Curry-Lee

Steph Curry's sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, is married to NBA player Damion Lee. But Lee wasn't Sydel's first boyfriend. During the first episode of the podcast "Straight To Cam," which she hosts with Cameron Brink, Sydel revealed that the Warriors star is a very protective brother.

Sydel shared with Brink that she had been in a poor relationship with a man from high school through early college. She also mentioned to Brink, the god-sister of the Curry siblings, that her NBA star brother and his wife, Ayesha Curry, disapproved of her ex-boyfriend.

She also revealed that after Steph and Ayesha learned how bad her relationship had gotten, they had some strong words against her ex-boyfriend.

"I had a boyfriend in high school, that I dated from high school into college a little bit," Curry-Lee said. "And he was like literally the worst and I never told anyone what was going on between us. Like how bad it had gotten."

"Then after the fact, Stephen and Ayesha were like 'We want to cut his b*lls off!' And I’m like 'Easy!' ... I'm like, 'Sure, go at it, go ahead.'"

Sydel also revealed that her other brother, Seth Curry, is very protective and never welcomed any of her boyfriends. She also hilariously revealed that Seth started following Damion Lee on social media only a few hours after the marriage.

