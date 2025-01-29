Steph Curry sends love as wife Ayesha Curry shares glimpse from spectacular ballet gala

Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, was invited to the San Francisco Ballet’s 2025 Opening Night Gala as the honorary gala chair. The actor and businesswoman wore a glittery black dress to the event and her NBA superstar husband reacted to Ayesha Curry's photos from the event.
Curry posted three photos of herself in the special black outfit that she wore for the gala night on Instagram on Wednesday. She captioned the post:
"It was such an honor to be this years honorary chair at the @sfballet Gala. The performances this year are going to be spectacular! Such a fun evening and I am so grateful."
The four-time NBA champion reacted with a smiling face with heart-eyes emoji in response to his wife's post.
Steph Curry and Ayesha showed their protective side to Sydel Curry
As the eldest of Dell and Sonya Curry's kids, Steph Curry like any elder sibling displays a protective side to his younger siblings. In Cameron Brink's podcast, Straight To Cam, the NBA superstar's sister, Sydel Curry-Lee revealed how Steph and Ayesha Curry had shown their protective side to her once.
“I had a boyfriend in high school, that I dated from high school into college a little bit," Curry-Lee said. "And he was like literally the worst and I never told anyone what was going on between us. Like how bad it had gotten."
She then revealed how Curry and his wife reacted when they finally found out:
“Then after the fact, Stephen and Ayesha were like ‘We want to cut his b*lls off!’ And I’m like ‘Easy!’ ... I’m like, 'Sure, go at it, go ahead.'”
