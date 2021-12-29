Steph Curry scales Mount 3K; becomes first NBA player to shatter regular season three-point barrier 

Steph Curry is breaking 3-point records like NBA players score points. Curry set yet another historic landmark on Tuesday as he became the first NBA player to make 3,000 three-pointers in the regular season. Curry hit the mark during the Golden State Warriors' contest against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center.

Steph Curry started the game against Denver needing just one more three to get to the 3,000 mark. However, Curry struggled to knock down a long-range attempt for much of the game. He had just two points in the opening half and missed his first seven attempts from downtown. Steph Curry finally reached the milestone when he knocked down a three with 4.7 seconds left in the third quarter even as the Warriors trailed the Nuggets by double digits.

This latest statistical achievement makes December 2021 a memorable month for Steph Curry. Just a little over two weeks ago, Curry overtook Ray Allen as the NBA's all-time leading three-point scorer in the regular season. Curry achieved the feat in a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 14.

Steph Curry took 789 NBA regular-season games to break Allen's mark. It took him another five games to set the 3,000 triples record.

Steph Curry has been on a tear in the 2021-22 NBA season

Steph Curry has turned back the clock to put up an MVP-caliber display in the first two months of the 2021-22 NBA season. With Curry averaging 27.9 ppg, the Golden State Warriors are off to a 27-6 start while boasting the NBA's best record. Curry is shooting almost 40.0% from downtown while averaging 5.2 rpg and 5.3 apg to place himself as a firm contender in the MVP race.

The Golden State Warriors superstar has five 40-point games this season, the most by any NBA player for the 2021-22 campaign. Steph Curry's season high of 50 points came against the Atlanta Hawks on 8 November 2021.

Curry also improved on another three-point record this season. He beat his own record of being the fastest to reach 100 three-pointers by eclipsing the mark in just 19 games. Before the start of Tuesday night's game against the Nuggets, Curry had a league-best 167 triples for the season. He has led the league in this category in six previous seasons.

Golden State Warriors @warriors Fastest player to ever reach 100 threes in a single season:



Steph Curry is a two-time MVP winner (2015 and 2016), three-time NBA Finals champion, seven-time All-Star and a two-time scoring champion. He was picked seventh overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2009 Draft. Steph Curry was selected to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team at the start of the 2021-22 season.

