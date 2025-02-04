Steph Curry signs $20 million Raptors guard as 3rd NBA player to Curry Brand roster

Steph Curry's Curry brand made waves this week, from NBA trades to new signings to the roster. On Monday, the brand added its third player in the league, joining De'Aaron Fox and Curry. Raptors guard Davion Mitchell — playing on the final year of his four-year, $20 million rookie contract — formed the Curry Brand trio alongside Curry and Fox. Mitchell commented on his show deal with words of support for his new brand sponsor.

"Honestly, it feels like I've really joined a family with Steph and De'Aaron and the Curry Brand team behind the scenes."

Mitchell played alongside De'Aaron Fox on the Sacramento Kings for three seasons before he was moved in a trade to Toronto. He is currently in his fourth NBA season and in 43 games this season, he is averaging 6.3 points, 4.6 assists, and 2.0 rebounds in under 25 minutes a night.

The Kings also moved Fox, who was sent to the San Antonio Spurs in a blockbuster trade on Sunday afternoon.

Steph Curry reacts to Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade

The De'Aaron Fox trade wasn't the only blockbuster trade that shook up the NBA over the weekend. On Saturday night, fans checked their phones to see the shocking news that Luka Doncic was traded to the LA Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis.

The trade sent Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris to the Lakers and sent Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick to the Mavericks. The Utah Jazz were also involved in the deal, receiving Jalen Hood-Schifino from the Lakers, along with two second-round picks.

Curry Brand founder and future Hall of Famer Steph Curry was asked about the trade while attending a Warriors poker tournament with Draymond Green and Brandin Podziemski. Curry had just a one-word answer if it was a "good or bad trade."

"Neither," Curry hilariously responded, attempting to find out if the trade was real.

Steph Curry's reaction was similar to many fans around the NBA landscape who were equally shocked by the once-in-a-generation trade between two future Hall of Famers in Doncic and Davis.

