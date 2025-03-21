Steph Curry stats tonight: How did the 4x NBA champion fare against the Raptors (Mar. 20)

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Mar 21, 2025 03:10 GMT
Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors - Source: Getty
Steph Curry stats tonight: How did the 4x NBA champion fare against the Raptors (Mar. 20)

Steph Curry had a quiet start as the Golden State Warriors led the Toronto Raptors 67-61 at the Chase Center on Thursday. The 4x NBA champion ended his quarter with seven points, two rebounds, one assist, and one block while shooting 2-3 from the field, 1-2 from the deep, and 2-4 from the free throw line in 16:25 minutes.

The Warriors were led by Brandin Podziemski and Draymond Green with x and x points respectively. Curry missed the last game against the Milwaukee Bucks and comes into the Raptors contest averaging 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.1 assists while shooting 44.4% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc.

also-read-trending Trending

Toronto Raptors Fan? Check out the latest Toronto Raptors depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Aharon Abhishek
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी