Steph Curry Stats Tonight: How did 4x NBA champion perform against LA Clippers?

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors traveled to Los Angeles on Monday night to face the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Curry is averaging 22.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game so far this season, but how did the four-time NBA champion against the Clippers?

Curry finished the game with 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists, but the Warriors suffered their third loss of the season, which was also their second defeat to the Clippers already. He made six 3-point shots, but was not enough to prevent the 102-99 loss.

The Warriors had a couple of attempts to force overtime, with Curry's pass meant for Lindy Waters III intercepted by teammate Gary Payton II. "GP2," who's not known for his shooting, missed the game-tying shot at the buzzer.

Here are Steph Curry's stats for the game:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Steph Curry 26 7 6 0 1 3 1 32:23 10-21 6-15 0-0 -4

How did Steph Curry perform against the LA Clippers?

In the first quarter, Steph Curry didn't have a lot of impact for the Golden State Warriors. He only had three points and zero assists. He only took four shots and missed three of them as the Clippers took a 27-22 lead after the first two minutes.

Curry had a better second period with five points, but the Warriors were down by as much as 15 points. The LA Clippers were on fire from beyond the arc, while Golden State couldn't make open shots and easy layups. They had an 11-point advantage at the half.

The two-time NBA MVP got hot to start the third quarter, scoring nine points early then began distributing the ball later. It helped the Warriors get close to the Clippers and even tied at 72 before three free throws helped LA get a 75-72 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Steph Curry added nine points, but it wasn't enough to get the win. Curry missed the game-tying 3-point shot with less than 20 seconds remaining. The Warriors recovered the ball, but the Clippers' defense limited Curry's look.

The superstar guard had to pass the ball across the Warriors' side of the court, which was intercepted by Gary Payton II. It was meant for Lindy Waters III, who was a much better shooter than GP2. The defensive wizards clanked the shot at the buzzer.

Golden State dropped to 10-3 for the season, which is still the second-best record in the Western Conference. They are also 0-2 now against the LA Clippers, losing their first meeting on Oct. 28 at the Chase Center.

The two teams will face each other two more times this season on Dec. 27 at Intuit Dome and on April 13 at Chase Center. The Clippers improved to 8-7 and climbed to the No. 9 spot in the West.

