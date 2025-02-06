  • home icon
  • Steph Curry stats tonight: How did Warriors superstar fare in 1st game after Golden State's Jimmy Butler acquisition? (Feb. 5)

Steph Curry stats tonight: How did Warriors superstar fare in 1st game after Golden State's Jimmy Butler acquisition? (Feb. 5)

Modified Feb 06, 2025 03:25 GMT
Steph Curry stats tonight: How did Warriors superstar fare in 1st game after Jimmy Butler acquisition? (Feb. 5) - Source: Imagn

Steph Curry now has a new star teammate in Jimmy Butler, who was acquired by the Golden State Warriors in a multi-team trade that sent Andrew Wiggins to the Miami Heat. However, the focus on basketball took center stage when the Warriors faced the Utah Jazz, who facilitated the trade, on Wednesday.

Curry struggled in the opening quarter, missing six shots and scoring just four points, along with two turnovers, as the Jazz led 28-25 after one. Jordan Clarkson contributed nine points, and John Collins added eight for Utah.

In the second quarter, Curry found his rhythm, scoring eight points to help the Warriors push ahead. Golden State outscored Utah by five, taking a 58-56 lead into halftime.

By the break, Brandin Podziemski led the Warriors with 17 points, while Curry contributed 12. For the Jazz, John Collins and Keyonte George led the way with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Here are Steph Curry’s full stats.

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Steph Curry18:17120351435.72728.6000.0000122-9

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

