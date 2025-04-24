Steph Curry stats tonight: How did Warriors superstar fare in Game 2 of NBA playoffs against Rockets? (Apr. 23)

The Golden State Warriors matched up against the Houston Rockets in Game 2 of their first-round series on Wednesday. Coming into the matchup, the Warriors had already stolen home-court advantage with a Game 1 victory on the road. Golden State rolled out their usual starting lineup featuring Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski.

From the opening tip, Curry was relentlessly pressured by the Rockets' defense. Nearly every possession saw the superstar point guard met with intense resistance as he crossed half court, with Houston ramping up their defensive aggression compared to Game 1.

The four-time NBA champion was initially quiet, taking just two shots in the first eight minutes and converting on, which was a 3-pointer. As the Rockets began to threaten with an early double-digit lead, Curry responded with increased aggression, attempting two more shots in the final four minutes of the quarter and connecting on one of them.

