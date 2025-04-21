Steph Curry stats tonight: How did Warriors superstar fare in NBA Playoffs Game 1 against Rockets? (Apr. 20)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors tipped off their 2024-25 NBA Playoffs campaign on Sunday, facing the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of their first round series at the Toyota Center. Curry started alongside Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski.

The four-time NBA champion had a slow start from beyond the arc, missing all three of his 3-point attempts in the opening quarter. However, Curry stayed aggressive, attacking inside the arc to provide a much-needed offensive spark for the Warriors.

In the first quarter, Curry finished with six points on 3 of 6 shooting from the field, while also adding two rebounds and two assists, helping keep Golden State within striking distance early in the contest.

The second quarter belonged entirely to the Warriors and it was Steph Curry who led the charge. The two-time league MVP ignited Golden State’s offense, scoring 10 points in the period as the Warriors outscored the Rockets 29-13 to take control of the game.

After missing his first three attempts from beyond the arc, Curry found his rhythm and knocked down back-to-back threes just before halftime, sending a strong message heading into the break.

At the half, Curry had tallied 16 points on an efficient 7 of 10 shooting, including 2 of 5 from deep. He also added four rebounds, two assists and a steal to round out a well-balanced first-half performance.

Curry stayed in attack mode coming out of halftime, quickly draining another 3-pointer early in the third quarter to help the Warriors build a commanding 23-point lead. Although Golden State's offense cooled off as the quarter progressed, Curry remained steady, contributing nine more points in the penultimate period to keep his team in the lead.

