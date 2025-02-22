Steph Curry stats tonight: How did the Warriors superstar perform against the Kings? (Feb. 21)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors returned to action on Friday as they visited the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

The 36-year-old Curry is in his 16th NBA season. In 46 games, he averages 23.4 points, 6.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds on 43.4% shooting (39.0% from the 3-point line).

Both teams are in the thick of the race to the final Play-In spots in the competitive Western Conference. They have an identical 28-27 record. This is the third meeting between these teams, and Sacramento leads the season series 2-0.

In the first quarter, Curry had five points, three assists and two steals in nine minutes. The Warriors had a 31-28 lead after one.

Golden State outscored Sacramento 37-25 in the second period and took a 68-53 lead at halftime. Curry finished with seven points and six assists at the half.

Steph Curry stats tonight

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Steph Curry 7 1 6 2 0 0 2-3 1-2 2-2 3

Steph Curry shares that recent All-Star appearance was "extra special"

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry shared his feelings about the recently concluded All-Star Weekend, which his team hosted in San Francisco. It was the first time the franchise hosted the All-Star game since 2000 when it was held in Oakland.

On Tuesday, the 11-time NBA All-Star posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the 2025 edition of the All-Star Game was special because it was held in the Bay Area. He added that he is grateful and appreciative of all the fans that showed up.

"Only 11 All-Stars to my name…..but this one was extra special playing in the Bay. Love the game more than you’ll ever know. Appreciate everyone who’s helped me get here. Nothing short of GRATEFUL!" Curry wrote.

Across two games playing for Shaquille O'Neal's OGs squad, Curry finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and three steals. He made six 3-pointers and was fittingly awarded the Kobe Bryant Trophy as the 2025 All-Star Game MVP — the second of his career.

