Steph Curry stats tonight: Warriors superstar sizzles in come-from-behind victory vs West-leading Thunder (Jan. 29)

Steph Curry came alive in the second half, leading the Golden State Warriors to a stunning upset over the Western Conference-leading OKC Thunder on Wednesday night. The 2025 NBA All-Star Game starter dropped 17 second-half points to help erase a 14-point deficit and seal the comeback victory.

Coming off a rough performance against the LA Lakers and sitting out the previous game for injury management, Curry was eager to bounce back.

However, his struggles were evident early. He went scoreless in the first quarter, managing just two points on 0-for-5 shooting as the Thunder built a commanding 34-20 lead. Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander single-handedly outscored the Warriors with 21 points.

Curry made his first field goal in the second quarter, knocking down a midrange jumper to bring his total to four.

His shooting woes persisted, but he contributed three assists and took on more of a playmaking role as the Warriors found their groove, outscoring OKC 28-24 in the second quarter, capped by a halftime buzzer-beater from Andrew Wiggins.

Wiggins paced Golden State with 15 points at the half, while Kevon Looney added 10 off the bench. Curry, however, continued to struggle, finishing the first half with just four points on 1-for-7 shooting.

In the second half, Curry caught fire, drilling five three-pointers as the Warriors outscored the Thunder by 17 to secure the win. He finished with 21 points, second only to Wiggins, who led the team with 27 while also hitting five triples.

Below are Curry’s full stats.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Stephen Curry 16:26 4 1 3 1 7 14.3 0 2 0.0 2 2 100 0 1 1 0 0 1 -14

Gary Payton II (15 points, nine rebounds) and Kevon Looney (18 points) were also instrumental, bringing energy and hustle to help Golden State pull off the victory.

Steph Curry could get a new co-star as Warriors eye 'bargain' deal for disgruntled star

With Draymond Green sidelined due to injury and Golden State lacking another star alongside Steph Curry, the Warriors have their eyes anew on Jimmy Butler.

According to Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, Golden State has renewed its interest in Butler, viewing him as a potential bargain now that his trade value has dropped.

"Sources: The Warriors are one of several teams back in the mix for Jimmy Butler now that the Heat have lowered their asking price," O’Connor tweeted.

Golden State has been linked to Butler since the offseason strong. The Miami Heat star isn’t having his best season, averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists over 25 games.

