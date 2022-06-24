"Steph Curry was the turning point of everybody knowing about me" - Chet Holmgren credits Warriors superstar for helping him become a household name

Chet Holmgren went viral back in 2019 when he blocked Steph Curry's shot during the "SC30 Select Camp." Holmgren followed it up by crossing Curry before an emphatic slam. Fast forward to three years later, Chet was selected second in the draft by the OKC Thunder.

In an interview with NBA.com before the draft, the 20-year-old youngster opened up about his performance against Curry. Holmgren credited the Golden State Warriors superstar for helping him become a household name. He spent a year at Gonzaga before coming into the NBA as one of the most hyped prospects in his class.

"Steph Curry was the turning point of everybody knowing about me," Holmgren said. "Everybody's matched up and I'm looking around like, 'Where's the last person?' And then I see Steph and I'm like, 'Oh, alright. I'll go guard him.' Never scared, never back down."

Steph Curry was impressed with Chet Holmgren and had nothing but praise for him. Curry called him a "unicorn" due to his unique combination of height, skill and potential. The reigning Finals MVP also recollected how Holmgren used his own move against him three years ago.

"Hearing about him before he came to my All-American camp, you can see his stature, he's huge, he's skilled," Curry said. "He's kind of like a unicorn in that respect. I got out there and played with him in the scrimmage that we had and he had a little power moment going."

"He used my move. He went double behind-the-back and then that's where my move stops. Because after you double behind-the-back, usually for me that's either a crafty layup or a three. He went in and dunked it."

Chet Holmgren joins OKC Thunder, forms 'Big 3' with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey

Chet Holmgren at the 2022 NBA Draft

The OKC Thunder selected Chet Holmgren out of Gonzaga for the second pick in the draft. Holmgren joined a very young Thunder team, forming a "Big 3" with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. In the post-draft news conference, Holmgren discussed his fit with his new teammates.

"I think it's a great situation, great dynamic," Holmgren said. "Playing with guys like Josh and Shai, as well as everybody down the roster, there's a lot of great players there with unique skillsets. And I feel like I can kind of pair up with them and help enhance theirs as well as have their skillset enhance mine."

NBA @NBA



2022 No. 2 pick @ChetHolmgren discusses how he'll fit in with the @okcthunder 2022 #NBADraft presented by State Farm, now on ESPN and ABC. No. 2 pick @ChetHolmgren discusses how he'll fit in with the @okcthunder.2022 #NBADraft presented by State Farm, now on ESPN and ABC. https://t.co/s8dMHIVQDL

The Thunder had a great night in the draft. Besides getting Chet Holmgren, they also nabbed Ousmane Dieng and Jalen Williams at No. 11 and 12, respectively. Oklahoma City now has a ton of young talent that also includes Luguentz Dort, Aleksej Pokusevski, Darius Bazley and Tre Mann.

Obviously, the trio of Holmgren, Giddey, and Gilgeous-Alexander is the cream of the crop. The Thunder may not win a lot of games next season, but they are heading in the right direction.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far