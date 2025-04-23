Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry reveals life-changing 2-letter word as Michelle Obama breaks silence on skipping Donald Trump’s inauguration

Steph Curry's wife - Ayesha Curry - revealed the two-letter word that had a life-changing impact on her while promoting Michelle Obama's reason for missing out on Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony.

On Wednesday, the Warriors star's wife shared Michelle Obama's reel on her Instagram story. In the video, Obama explained her decision to miss out on Trump's inauguration. Ayesha agreed with the words of the former First Lady of the United States and gave a shoutout to her book while revealing a life-changing two-letter word in the caption of her upload.

"The first book "Becoming" enlightened me on the power of NO. Life changing two letter word. 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏"

Ayesha Curry highlights Michelle Obama's book on her IG story. (Credits: IG/@ayeshacurry)

In Ayesha's story reel, Michelle Obama discussed the importance of self-priority and rejecting harmful choices. She shared her pride in deciding not to attend the inauguration ceremony.

For over a decade, Obama has inspired countless girls and women, including Ayesha Curry, who claims the former's wisdom changed her life.

Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry shares a heartfelt message after sharing adorable pictures of their sons

Earlier this month, Steph Curry's wife - Ayesha Curry - showed her Instagram followers adorable pictures of her sons with the Golden State Warriors star. On Apr. 1, the entrepreneur and chef shared pictures of Curry and her sons - Canon and Caius - in a post.

The post featured images of two of her four kids from their daily lives. There were portraits and candid shots in addition to a video where Canon Curry is seen jumping on a trampoline.

"Our Boys. 🥹 Canon and Cai," Ayesha captioned her post.

On the same day, Ayesha shares some childhood pictures of herself on her Instagram story, comparing them to her baby pictures of her children. She expressed her thoughts on the similarities in a heartfelt message in the caption.

"My baby photos. LOL my genes did a little something this time okay?! 😆😂"

Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry shares her childhood pictures on her IG story. (Credits: IG/@ayeshacurry)

While Ayesha Curry is taking care of the family, the Warriors star is pouring his heart out on the hardwood. On Tuesday, the Warriors broke their Play-in curse and secured the seventh seed in the standings after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies with a 121-116 final score.

The Dubs are currently facing the second-seeded Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs. On Sunday, they surprised the Houston fans after beating the top three teams in the West on their home court in the first game of the series with a final score of 95-85.

