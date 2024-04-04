Steph Curry x Under Armour Curry 11 & Curry 1 Retro "Mouthguard” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

When it comes to the sneaker game, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is always on the money with his sneaker releases. Ever since joining Under Armour, Curry has etched his name in the sneaker culture as one of the most influential athletes with a signature shoe. This time, new pairs were released and fans are eager to get their hands on them.

Whenever Curry plays the game, fans have noticed the mannerisms that he's developed. One of the most outstanding habits that he has on the court has something to do with his mouthguard. For an NBA player, mouthguards are important as it helps them protect their teeth whenever there's an unfortunate contact.

Curry has a habit where he constantly chews on his mouthguard. Whether he's shooting a free throw or waiting for the dead ball to end, the Warriors star chews on the gear.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As a nod to this habit, Under Armour released a new "Mouthguard" colorway for the Curry 1s and 11s, as part of their "Mouthguard Pack". Released on April 1, April Fool's Day, to celebrate the star's "prankster" habits.

The pairs have two tones of the color blue, with the Curry 1s having a lighter dominant blue. The Curry 11s, on the other hand, has a darker shade of blue dominating the design.

For users who have Member Access on the Under Armour website, both sneakers can be purchased. The pairs are priced differently but aren't far off. The Curry 1s with the "Mouthguard" colorway can be bought for $150, while the Curry 11s is priced at $160.

Also read: In Photos: Steph Curry rocks $1,500 leather jacket adding flair to his all-black outfit ahead of game vs Mavericks

The real reason behind Steph Curry's on-court quirk

In 2016, Curry was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and he had the chance to address this unique habit of his.

"It's definitely a habit," Curry said. "I got elbowed in college, my junior year. [It] kinda busted my lip open. And so I wore a mouthpiece after that, every single game.

As it turns out, Curry uses the mouthguard to protect himself. But he's developed a habit of bringing it out. He also shared that he sometimes uses the same mouthguard for 3-4 games before switching to a new one.

Also read: Watch: Steph Curry and Luka Doncic trade half-court shots in practice before clash