“Steph is first, everybody else is way down the list” - JJ Redick ranks Stephen Curry number one as he discusses the Top 5 shooters in NBA history with Draymond Green

Stephen Curry has staked a strong claim to be considered the greatest shooter of all time in the NBA, already surpassing Ray Allen for the most 3-pointers made in both the regular season and playoffs. Curry's status as the greatest shooter may be undeniable, perhaps the easiest choice when choosing a top five.

Draymond Green recently asked former NBA sharpshooter J.J. Redick, now an analyst for ESPN, for Redick's top five during an appearance on "The Draymond Green Show."

In response, Redick said:

"Oh, that's easy. Steph is first. Everybody else is way down the list to me. In no particular order, the other four, it's Klay (Thompson), Kyle Korver, Ray Allen, Reggie Miller. To me, those are the guys."

"Because when we talk about great shooters, I don't want to disparage the previous iteration of 3-point shooters in the 80s or the 90s. But those guys were not shooting the shots we take today. Those guys were not taking the difficult shots we're taking nor were they shooting at the volume. So, yes, a guy like Tim Legler, great shooter. He shot, I think, 55.6% one year to lead the league. But he wasn't shooting the shot Klay was shooting. He's not shooting the shot Kyle Korver was shooting. And that's not a knock on Tim. It was a different game, and the game has evolved."

Redick was an impeccable shooter, making 1,950 out of 4,704 shots (41.5 percent) while playing on a variety of teams in a career that spanned from 2006-21, so he has a good idea of what a great shooter looks like.

By the numbers: how good of a shooter is Stephen Curry?

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors shoots against Furkan Korkmaz of the Philadelphia 76ers

Stephen Curry, with 18,913 points, is the leading scorer in Golden State history after surpassing center Wilt Chamberlain's total (17,783 as a Warrior; 31,419 in his NBA career) last season.

On his way to breaking that record, which has been in place since 1965, so many of his points came from beyond the arc. Curry has made 2,924 3-pointers in his career. Chamberlain played in an era before the 3-pointer, not that the imposing big man would have taken many, if any.

In three of Curry's 13 seasons, he has made more 3-pointers than two-point baskets. This season, he has made 92 3-pointers compared to 63 shots from inside the perimeter.

Stephen Curry - 38

Stephen Curry since April - 10

& Damian Lillard - 9 Most games with nine 3-pointers in NBA history:Stephen Curry - 38Stephen Curry since April - 10 James Harden & Damian Lillard - 9 Most games with nine 3-pointers in NBA history:Stephen Curry - 38Stephen Curry since April - 10James Harden & Damian Lillard - 9 https://t.co/jtxgKUrWzz

Several stats showcase Curry's shooting prowess, but perhaps most impressive was his 402 made 3-pointers in the 2015-16 season. To put into perspective how great of a shooter he is, only two players in league history have scored 300-plus 3-pointers in a single season. Curry has done so three times, while James Harden has reached the milestone once.

Even with the ridiculous number of attempts Curry makes from beyond the arc, he has never shot below 40% in any full season. (Curry played just five games in 2019-20 after breaking a bone in his left hand.)

Curry, who has twice been an MVP, is having another MVP-caliber season, averaging 28.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc.

