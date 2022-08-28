“Steph and I sitting there like we’re hitting each other like little kids … ‘That’s Michael and Magic’” - 3x NBA champion reveals how special it was to get nominated for the 75th-anniversary team 

Former NBA and Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade has revealed the importance of making the NBA's 75th Anniversary team. The former finals MVP rarely coveted individual awards in the league. However, on "The Point Forward" podcast, Wade said this wasn't the case regarding the 75th Anniversary team.

"I've never played sports for the individual (awards). I've always played from what I fell in love with. It was the team aspect. And I've always been okay with not getting an award," Wade said.

Dwyane Wade finished 3rd in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2009 but earned All-Defensive second-team honors. This disparity led him to believe that individual awards don't matter. Wade said he only cared about winning individual accolades during that season throughout his career. However, he also said he cared about making the 75th-anniversary team.

"The 75 was probably the first time since then (2008-09 season) that I really like cared about something individually," said Wade. "I remember man, like Steph (Curry) and I, when we was about to walk out with the guards, at the back it was Jordan, it was Magic, it was supposed to be Kobe, it was Steph and then it was me.

"Steph and I sitting there, like, we're hitting each other like little kids. Like, that's Mike and Magic. Like, we feeling the moment."

Several members of the NBA's 75th Anniversary team assembled at the 2022 All-Star game in Cleveland. They were given a tribute during halftime, taking center stage in front of the entire arena.

Dwyane Wade's legacy stayed intact despite lack of individual awards in the NBA

Dwyane Wade is considered one of the top five shooting guards in league history. The Miami Heat legend won one Finals MVP (2006), 13 All-Star selections, and eight All-NBA team nominations. Wade came closest to winning the regular-season MVP award in 2009, when he finished third in the voting.

Despite not winning an MVP or DPOY award, his legacy stayed intact throughout his prime and retirement. Wade's success collectively and his contributions played a significant role in that. He won three NBA championships and made five Finals appearances in his career.

Wade's is a stellar resume for any player, making him rightfully worthy of being voted in as a member of the 75th-anniversary team.

