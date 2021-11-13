"Steph & Klay are winning the Championship" - Stephen A. Smith endorses the Golden State Warriors as championship favorites

The Golden State Warriors are cruising so far in the 2021-22 NBA season, holding the best record (10-1) in the league before they take on the Chicago Bulls. They have caught the eye of Stephen A. Smith, who has confidently said that the Warriors will be winning the championship.

On his show Top Of My World, Smith could not contain his excitement, as he believes the Golden State Warriors are title favorites. After going off about the Warriors' impressive run so far, he made a bold declaration.

"I'm telling ya, Steph and Klay are winning the championship."

With so much enthusiasm, Stephen A. discussed the issues faced by the Brooklyn Nets and LA Lakers. He then went on to state that the Warriors are the best team in the NBA right now.

"That superteam, that was supposed to be in Brooklyn New York, dare I say they have some issues? And LeBron James? Nothing but respect for the great one, the king. But he's finally on a decline," he said. But Steph, he might very well be ascending, right when the NBA needs him the most. The Golden State Warriors are the best team in basketball right now."

Stephen A also pointed out that the Golden State Warriors are not at their best yet, not until the return of Klay Thompson and James Wiseman.

Are the Golden State Warriors formidable enough to win the 2022 NBA championship?

Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors.

The simple answer is yes. While the Nets and Lakers remain favorites because of the sheer quality of players on their roster, the Golden State Warriors team cannot be discounted. A team with Stephen Curry, Klay and Draymond Green under Steve Kerr always stands a chance.

Adrian Wojnarowski, a senior sportswriter for ESPN, recently reported that Thompson might return before Christmas if he continues to ramp up with his rehabilitation. Klay has missed basketball action the last two seasons. He tore his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals and tore his Achilles tendon in the 2020 offseason.

The one half of the Splash Brothers has not lost his shooting touch as we have seen footage of him shooting the lights out in training. However, it might take some time for him to get to full speed, especially on defense.

Without Thompson, the Golden State Warriors have built a team that can perform at the highest level. Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II have all been exceptional this season, playing crucial roles in the Warriors' impeccable run so far.

Curry has also started this season the way he ended the 2020-21 season. The 2021 scoring champ already has one 50-point game, four double-doubles, and a triple-double in 11 games played.

