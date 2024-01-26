"Steph about to show this fraud his true place" - Damian Lillard contesting in 2024 All-Star 3-Point Contest has NBA fans clowning him

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard will compete in the 2024 3-Point Contest to defend his title in the All-Star Weekend in Indiana. It's his fourth time competing in the shootout, finally winning last year. While fans are excited for the event, they believe he'll be dethroned this year.

The star guard is coming off a 28-point game where he helped the Bucks win (126-116) over the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, Lillard couldn't make a statement from outside the arc. He only shot 22% from deep that game.

Lillard is having a great year with the Bucks, as he was named an All-Star starter for the first time in his career. Unlike the previous season, he isn't having the best efficiency from beyond the arc. The now eight-time All-Star is shooting 34.7% from deep, a significant drop from his 37.1% last season.

Despite this, there are still a few fans who are excited to see the star point guard defend his title. With Lillard's announcement, there's a chance that big-name stars could join the contest.

Fans still can't get over Damian Lillard being named an All-Star starter

The 2024 All-Star starters were announced last night and many were surprised with the backcourt selection for the Eastern Conference team. Damian Lillard was announced as a starter, along with Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton. This announcement surprised many, as they hoped to see a different player in the lineup.

Fans were upset to not see Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks as part of the starting five. Lillard is averaging 25.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists. Brunson, on the other hand, has led the Knicks by averaging 26.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg and 6.4 apg.

Comparing the two stars' stats, it's clear that the Knicks guard is averaging more points than Lillard. However, the 2012-13 Rookie of the Year has a slight edge on the rebounds and assists department.

In the efficiency department, Lillard is shooting 42.6% from the field and 34.7% from the three. Brunson, meanwhile, is knocking down 47.8% of his field goals and 42.4% of his threes, which is far more efficient.

Still, there's a chance for Brunson to be named an All-Star, only this time, as a reserve. Whatever fans feel about Lillard's selection, one thing to consider is that Brunson wasn't a top vote-getter for the fans, which played a significant role in the results.

