"Steph is such an underrated psychopath" - NBA fans stunned as Steph Curry avenges 'night night' moment against Mavericks' forward

Steph Curry typically isn't shy about celebrating crucial 3-point shots. When he hits one of his big long-range bombs, he brings out his most iconic celebration, the "night-night."

Against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, Curry would once again do this famous gesture. This time, he did it after hitting a shot from beyond the arc over Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington and had some choice words for him as well. Even sweeter for Curry is the fact that the Mavs forward imitated this celebration not too long ago.

Fans were amused by Steph Curry getting his revenge on Washington. Some went on to give him rather unique compliments for what he did.

"Steph is such an underrated psychopath. Everyone be thinking he a family man. But when he get on the court them voices start talking to him like Randy Orton," one fan tweeted, comparing Steph to the wrestling star.

"Curry underrated levels of pettiness and he always backs it up. So inspirational man," another said.

"The petty king" another commented.

Meanwhile, several fans would go on to mention how Curry is like the late Kobe Bryant or how Bryant had warned the league about him.

"Kobe said it, it’s just more of a calmness to him," one person tweeted.

"Kobe tried to tell folks bout him lmao," someone commented.

"The longer he plays, the more we learn that Curry is a psycho with Jordan and Kobe levels of pettiness," another stated.

Steph Curry gets revenge on the Dallas Mavericks in more than just one way

P.J. Washington trolled Steph Curry back on Feb. 12. Following the Dallas Mavericks' 111-107 victory, the Mavericks forward imitated the "night-night." He was filmed doing the celebration after the game as the Mavs walked to the locker room.

Steph Curry hitting P.J. Washington back with the "night-night" in Sunday's game was sweeter than just avenging an imitated celebration. Curry was also instrumental in bouncing back against the Mavs with a much-needed win.

Curry scored a game-high 30 points on a 12-for-20 shooting clip. He was also instrumental in setting up his teammates with seven assists. In fact, Curry was the only player on either side to score over 20 points. The second-highest scorer was Curry's fellow Warrior, Jimmy Butler, who contributed 18 points.

Following this win, the season series between the Mavs and Warriors has concluded at 2-2. The first time these two teams matched up this season was on Nov. 12. The Warriors took the victory in that one (120-117) behind Curry's 37 points. That was also the first time that Curry and ex-Warriors Klay Thompson faced each other in an NBA game.

After that game, the Mavs would win two straight over the Warriors. The first one was on Dec. 15 (143-133) and the other was on Feb. 12 (111-107).

