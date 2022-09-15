"Steph and the Warriors folks seem to be moving past this era where they were this perfect, joyous team" - NBA analyst reflects on reports suggesting Steph Curry was open to re-union with Kevin Durant

Steph Curry is on top of the world. After winning his fourth NBA ring and first Finals MVP award in June 2022, Curry has been honored at several forums. Just a few days ago, Rolling Stone's Matt Sullivan published a detailed profile of Curry and his impact on America beyond the game of basketball.

Sullivan also got Steph Curry to comment on his relationship with Kevin Durant. He asked Curry whether he was open to reuniting with his former teammate. Curry responded with an emphatic "Hell, yeah." However, the superstar point guard also stated that he had "complete confidence" that the current Warriors roster could win it all again.

On the "Basketball Illuminati" podcast, Sullivan was asked about this part of his Steph Curry profile. The podcast asked Sullivan whether the situation was a win-win for Curry.

"Yes, but I think he’s in denial that he’s on the back nine of his career, Sullivan said. "That means that he is more competitive than ever because he is thinking about his legacy more than ever."

Sullivan added:

"We talked, and this wasn't quite in the story, about how Kobe kind of chose to start defining his legacy very late and after his career and how he kind of looked at that as one potential template as opposed to LeBron, who obviously did it very contemporaneously at the apex of his stardom."

"It just struck me that he refuses to see that other side of the mountain, but he's sort of starting to peer over the ledge, and I think that means that he's at peace with everything behind him, but he would absolutely go load up where he can, like talk with [Steve] Kerr, talk with Iggy [Andre Iguodala]."

Steph Curry not ready to look back

Steph Curry is a two-time MVP, eight-time All-Star and four-time champion. Coming off of another stellar season, Curry is still looking forward. Sullivan said Curry is not ready to look back at his career yet. The Warriors' golden era may be on its way out, but Curry wants to reload rather than be at "peace with anything."

"But Steph and the Warriors folks seem to be moving past this era where they were this perfect, joyous team, where they read each other's eye language and just like pass five times behind the back and through the legs," Sullivan said.

"I think now, it's more like developing into something that can last, and he was really excited about [Jonathan] Kuminga, [Jordan] Poole, [James] Wiseman."

"He was going on and on about reloading rather than looking back or being at peace with anything at all. He was very much looking forward, which is interesting when you are looking at your off-court legacy."

