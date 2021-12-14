"Steph will be fueled by the Gods, this is where it's supposed to happen” - Skip Bayless opines that Steph Curry will have a blockbuster night at the Madison Square Garden

The world patiently waits as Steph Curry approaches the all-time three-point record. After the game against the Indiana Pacers last night, where the two-time MVP buried five threes, he is now two triples away from the record and one make shy of tying Ray Allen. The Golden State Warriors take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden tonight and it is going to be a spectacle like any other.

Famous Curry critic Skip Bayless showed love and respect to the baby-faced assassin on his show 'Undisputed'. This isn't a familiar sight as Skip Bayless has routinely hated on and harshly critiqued Curry. He sits on the doorstep of NBA history and Bayless congratulated him in advance for achieving the all-time record at the Mecca of Basketball. He said:

"I just think Steph will be fueled by the Gods, this is where it's supposed to happen. It was like, meant to be"

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless OK, it seems fitting that Steph will break the 3-point record tomorrow night at Madison Square Garden, the Mecca of Basketball. It's where all the greats have always wanted to be their greatest. Early congrats, Steph. OK, it seems fitting that Steph will break the 3-point record tomorrow night at Madison Square Garden, the Mecca of Basketball. It's where all the greats have always wanted to be their greatest. Early congrats, Steph.

The Garden is special for most basketball fans. Some of the greatest players of all time have broken records in that arena and put on a show for the world. But it arguably means more to Steph Curry than most players active today. It was where he put the world on notice and had his first breakout game in 2013 when he dropped 54 points with 11 threes. Now he returns to that floor just two threes shy of basketball immortality.

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe Steph Curry getting the chance to break the record in MSG fits perfectly with his journey. Steph Curry getting the chance to break the record in MSG fits perfectly with his journey.

Steph Curry has been under immense pressure as he nears the all-time three-point record

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors sits on the scorer's table at Indianapolis

The world is watching and counting down every three-pointer Steph Curry is attempting and making. There has been a live counter for his makes in each of the last three games as we count down each three-pointer. All of this has put a lot of pressure on Curry to make big shots. One can hear the collective breath of the fans in the arena when the ball leaves his hands from beyond the arc.

Draymond Green even acknowledged that he wants the record to get done with as soon as possible so that the Golden State Warriors can go back to playing normal basketball. It isn't that they are not playing the right way but the sole focus should always be winning games and the record will come on its own. Head coach Steve Kerr shared the same sentiment, saying:

"It will be a relief when Steph Curry breaks the record, he has been trying too hard on his 3-point attempts lately."

Green mentioned how even if the team didn't start a possession to give Steph Curry a three-pointer, it was in the back of everyone's head to unintentionally feed him the ball.

95.7 The Game @957thegame Draymond Green: “Hopefully he (Steph) makes the first two threes and then it’s over.” Draymond Green: “Hopefully he (Steph) makes the first two threes and then it’s over.”

Skip Bayless continued, suggesting that Steph Curry has been choking from three-point range as all the eyes of the world are on him. He said that he would give him a pass for it because the pressure is enormous. Bayless added:

"As harsh as this sounds, I think Steph Curry has been choking from three and I give him a complete pass for it because it's just hard. Because the whole world is watching. Every shot, you've got a ticker up on the scoreboard and it's hard. But I don't think he's going to choke tonight, I think he's going to choke the Knicks"

There is a lot of truth to that statement. Even though Steph Curry dropped five threes against Indiana, he did so on 5-15 shooting. In his last three games, Curry has shot 14-46 (30%) from downtown, which is way below his standards. The MVP favorite will now walk into Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET to break the record and you can be sure that the arena will celebrate when he makes his second three-pointer. The moment will be even more special as Steph Curry's shooting peer and childhood idol, Reggie Miller, will be on the sidelines, calling the game for TNT.

