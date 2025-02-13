"Stephen A can plead with PGs father" - Lakers fans hail Bronny James at Paul George's expense after 9-point outing

Paul George had his worst performance since joining the Philadelphia 76ers in tonight’s 96-100 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. To make matters worse, Bronny James — who has struggled throughout his rookie season — outshined George. This has led to a social media frenzy as fans criticize the Sixers forward.

PG logged nearly 37 minutes on the floor, finishing with just 2 points on a dismal 14.3% shooting. Meanwhile, James delivered a career-high 9-point performance in under 8 minutes.

As soon as their stat lines hit social media, fans wasted no time attacking George for his underwhelming outing.

“Embarrassing for Paul,” a user wrote.

“Maybe Stephen A can plead with PGs father,” another fan wrote.

“I really can’t believe PG going out like this,” one user wrote.

Many fans also used this opportunity to highlight the Lakers rookie, using the stat line contrast to shower the 20-year-old with lofty compliments.

“That's it Bronny is all star now,” a user exaggerated.

“THE BABY GOAT STRIKES,” another fan exclaimed.

“One played 8 minutes the other played 37 minutes. The Prince is prepping for the throne,” one fan wrote.

Since rejoining the lineup in early February, George has massively struggled. Over the past five games, the 34-year-old has looked far from his All-NBA form, averaging a disappointing 12.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.

His slump has been a major factor in the Sixers' winless February (0-5). Especially with Joel Embiid sidelined, George must step up if Philadelphia hopes to stay in the playoff race.

Paul George hopes to get rest during the All-Star break

During a postgame locker room interview, Paul George admitted that his left finger injury has been bothering him. However, he made it clear that he won’t use it as an excuse and is determined to play through the discomfort for the rest of the season.

"It is what it is. I’m gonna have to always play like this. I just gotta work around it. Hopefully, the splint gets smaller and smaller and the pinky has a little bit more range and mobility as opposed to just being in the air all game so I doubt things will change in five games,” Paul George said.

With the All-Star break arriving at the perfect time, George plans to use the time off to rest and recover, hoping for some relief from the persistent pain.

"Tonight was tough. These past couple weeks has been tough on my body. Just been growing. Just been lingering so this time off should definitely help. Tonight, I didn’t have no burst. It bothered me, but I tried to be available, but this break is definitely needed,” George concluded.

The Sixers are set to face five teams with a .500 record or better in their next eight games. If Paul George doesn’t elevate his performance during this critical stretch, the team will slide further down the standings, making a direct playoff berth increasingly unlikely.

