Stephen A. Smith acknowledges potential in resurgent 76ers: "Cannot rule them out"

Stephen A. Smith, a prominent voice in the world of NBA analysis, has recently expressed optimism about the Philadelphia 76ers' prospects despite the departure of James Harden. Smith's confidence in the 76ers stems from their continued success and several key factors contributing to their resilience in the Eastern Conference.

With their win against the Timberwolves tonight, they move to a dominant 18-8 record, being third in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers, even after parting ways with Harden, have demonstrated their ability to remain a dominant force in the East. This resilience is a testament to the team's overall depth and talent, allowing them to sustain their competitive edge.

Smith's acknowledgment of the 76ers' potential reflects the team's ability to adapt and thrive despite significant changes.

Smith said:

"But we need to pause for a second, just to stop sleeping on the Philadelphia 76ers.

"Nick Nurse is in there, Nick Nurse is a champion and is doing a hell of a job, they're a team to be reckoned with.

"The way Embiid is playing and Maxey is playing, I cannot rule the 76ers out."

Furthermore, Smith has highlighted the emergence of Tyrese Maxey as a pivotal factor in the 76ers' resilience. Maxey's ascent as a standout player has injected a new dynamic into the team's performance. His scoring prowess and playmaking abilities have significantly bolstered the 76ers' offensive capabilities, further solidifying their status as a force to be reckoned with in the NBA.

In addition to individual contributions, Smith has also pointed to the impact of Coach Nick Nurse in fueling the 76ers' multifaceted approach to the game. Nurse's adept management of the team's offense and defense has cultivated a well-rounded and balanced playing style. This has equipped the 76ers with the versatility and depth needed to compete at the highest level, reinforcing Smith's confidence in the team's potential for continued success.

Joel Embiid's MVP-worthy season, historic scoring and leading 76ers' championship aspirations

Joel Embiid's performance tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves was remarkable, as he scored a season-high 51 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 127-113 victory.

Embiid's scoring rampage has been a sight to behold as he continues to make NBA history with his exceptional performance.

In this game, Embiid became the first player in NBA history to record 50-plus points, 10-plus rebounds, five-plus assists and five-plus blocks in a game since 1973-74.

Embiid's MVP-worthy season and leadership have elevated the Philadelphia 76ers' prospects for a championship run in the 2023-24 NBA season.