Stephen A. Smith believes James Harden is under more pressure then ever before: “When he steps out on that court, he don’t need to be grabbing his hammy, he don’t need to be limping”

James Harden got what he wanted and managed to leave Brooklyn on Thursday. Before the trade deadline ended, the Nets and the 76ers agreed on a blockbuster trade.

Brooklyn received Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, a 2022 unprotected first-round pick and a 2027 protected first-round pick. Philadelphia received Harden and Paul Millsap.

James Harden faces "more pressure than ever before"

Analyst Stephen A. Smith commented on the new pressures facing Harden in Tuesday’s episode of ESPN's “First Take.” The video can be seen embedded in the tweet below.

First Take @FirstTake



“There has never, ever been more pressure on James Harden in his career than exists right now.” According to @stephenasmith , the pressure is on for James Harden“There has never, ever been more pressure on James Harden in his career than exists right now.” According to @stephenasmith, the pressure is on for James Harden 👀“There has never, ever been more pressure on James Harden in his career than exists right now.” https://t.co/r8Twau1hkn

Smith said:

“When he steps out on that court, he don’t need to be grabbing his hammy, he don’t need to be limping.”

James Harden's hamstring

Harden ran into hamstring tightness after the Brooklyn Nets’ loss to Sacramento on Feb. 2. The loss was one of James’ worst performances of his career, scoring only four points on 2-for-11 shooting. Harden then missed his final three games with the Nets before leaving for Philadelphia.

Harden is continuing his rehabilitation and is ruled out for the NBA All-Star Game. He has yet to play for the 76ers. Harden’s earliest debut might to be Feb. 25 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Harden practiced lightly with his new squad Tuesday. He spoke to reporters for the first time in close to two weeks. When asked about the trade, Harden said:

“For me, it made sense, man. … It’s a time where I needed to be around guys that I know want to win, and know that they are willing to do whatever it takes to win.”

Harden had only been in Brooklyn for two seasons. In his time playing for the Nets, he averaged 23.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 10.5 assists per game. If he manages to bring statistics like those to Philadelphia, the 76ers are going to be a difficult team to beat.

Analyst Stephen A. Smith commented on Harden’s responsibility coming into Joel Embiid’s squad:

“Philadelphia with Joel Embiid playing like a league MVP candidate … You, James Harden, you come there, considering the way you departed Brooklyn, considering the way you departed Houston and now here you are in Philadelphia. All eyes are on James Harden.”

Embiid leads the league in scoring, averaging 29.5 ppg. He also averages 11.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Embiid has gone 30 straight games scoring at least 25 points or more. Adding Harden to Embiid's presence is a recipe for absolute domination.

When asked about the injury after shooting around at practice, Harden said:

"The hamstring feels really good, just doing a lot of strengthening work right now."

If Harden can mesh into his new squad nicely, Philadelphia looks to be a large threat in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers (34-22) are fourth in the East. With the statistics James was averaging in Brooklyn while playing apparently unhappily, he could shine in Philadelphia.

Harden and Embiid are both hungry as ever for their first NBA championship. It looks like they may have a real chance this year.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein