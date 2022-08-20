“You didn’t put in the time Magic, and Kareem, and Kobe put in” — NBA analyst says LeBron James has been a mercenary, believes he won’t get a statue outside the Lakers’ arena

With LeBron James agreeing to a two-year contract extension with the LA Lakers, he is guaranteed to stay with the Lakers for the next two seasons. The contract also offers him a one-year player option for the 2024-25 NBA season.

James' Lakers legacy has always been a topic of discussion among NBA analysts and fans. More of the same happened on ESPN's "First Take," as Stephen A. Smith and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo debated his influence on the Lakers.

Smith was of the opinion that James would not get a statue outside the Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as Staples Center. He stated that the Lakers forward has not put in as much time and effort as some of the former Lakers legends had. Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kobe Bryant spent more time in LA and won more championships for the city than James currently has. Smith said that James would have to be there for a while longer to achieve a similar status.

"LeBron James is not getting a statue outside of the Staples," Smith said. "You got to be there for a while. You can't just get statues outside of the Staples center. You didn't put in the time Magic, and Kareem, and Kobe, and them put in as a Laker, in the purple and gold. No, you've been a mercenary."

Stephen A. Smith believes LeBron James falls within the all-time 3 best players in NBA history

Stephen A. Smith pegs LeBron James as a top-3 player in NBA history.

LeBron James has spent most of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but has won half of his four NBA titles with the Miami Heat. His time with the LA Lakers has seen him win one ring, with hopes of adding a few more in the upcoming seasons.

James has remained a dominant force since joining the league in 2003. With four championships, four regular-season MVPs and four Finals MVPs, he has solidified himself as an all-time great.

Stephen A. Smith pegs James as one of the top-3 talents and players in NBA history. He categorized James as sharing the second and third position with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with Michael Jordan at the top of the list.

With a few solid years still left in James' career, it remains to be seen if he can elevate himself to the top position in the eyes of those who doubt him.

