Stephen A. Smith recently joined "Fox News Tonight" to share his thoughts on the recent US Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action in colleges. With race being removed as a criterion for college admissions, Smith displayed his point of view on how the ruling may not have been all that fair.

The Supreme Court's ruling on June 29th effectively ended the practice of affirmative action in college admissions. This policy aimed to address historical injustices and inequalities faced by minority communities by using race as a criteria to promote diversity in universities.

While the initial intention of affirmative action was to rectify past injustices, it has been argued that it has inadvertently perpetuated systematic inequalities.

The Supreme Court's ruling has been supported by a large majority of the population. However, there does appear to be some debate regarding the matter.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith had a rather interesting point to share when discussing the ruling with Will Cain on Fox News Tonight. After hearing Cain's points on the matter, Smith shared his own. He said:

"The people that have been supportive of the Supreme Court's ruling are of the mindset that the Blacks were getting an unfair advantage. What Black people would contend to you is that it wasn't an unfair advantage."

Smith highlighted the historical injustice faced across all institutions by minority communities and how affirmative action was meant to level the playing field. He then added:

"It wasn't about giving them [the African-American community] an advantage. It was about highlighting the fact that they were - we were discriminated against at that particular moment in time."

Stephen A. Smith and Will Cain carried on with their debate after this point as Cain continued to propose the benefits of a meritocracy. Smith remained staunch on his stand for the necessity of positive discrimination due to the existing power structures where minorities would face inequities.

Stephen A. Smith survives the ESPN firing spree

Broadcasting giant ESPN recently underwent a massive overhaul as they fired a significant portion of their on-air talent to cover costs. As per reports, over 20 show hosts were fired for 'cost saving' purposes.

Among those fired included familiar faces such as Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose, Keyshawn Johnson and Max Kellerman. However, broadcasters such as Stephen A. and Brian Windhorst managed to survive the firing spree.

Considering their value to the network, it is evident why they retained their job. However, the changes are certainly drastic.

