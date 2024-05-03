Stephen A. Smith digs Damian Lillard's past yearnings proposing Bucks-Heat trade after Milwaukee's Playoffs exit

Stephen A. Smith has become one of many to raise a finger at Damian Lillard after the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 6 of their Eastern Conference series against the Indiana Pacers.

Facing the young and dynamic Indiana Pacers featuring Tyrese Haliburton and Obi Toppin most prominently, the Bucks were without Giannis Antetokoumpo, who had strained his calf back on April 9.

It was Damian Lillard instead who led the charge for his team but came up short, despite scoring 28 points. Lillard was not at his best like fans saw him in the first two games of the series, and has seemingly been a victim of his right Achilles injury. He missed Games 4 and 5, and finished 6/20 and 7/16 in Games 3 and 6.

The overall performance has brought further stern criticism from Stephen A. Smith, who called for the Bucks to move on from him after just one season in Milwaukee:

“My belief is that they should trade Damian Lillard. I know that is going to be very, very difficult to do. I am not questioning his greatness at all. When Damian Lillard is healthy, I believe in this brother. And I don't care how much money he is getting paid in today's NBA comedy. I think the brother is spectacular, I believe in him.

He added:

But there is two things that come in mind. One is, he is 34, they don’t have free-agent capabilities, but the damn luxury tax threshold, so their maneuverability is limited. Damian Lillard was on the record, talking about how life is very tough, being in Milwaukee. So we ain’t here to talk about people’s personal business. But he talked about it.”

Smith effectively claimed that Lillard should be moved on by the Bucks simply because he himself is not happy in Milwaukee. The First Take analyst specified multiple times that he had nothing against Damian Lillard, and was simply bringing it up because the player is clearly not happy in the city, which in itself should be enough reason for the 34-year-old to be traded away.

Damian Lillard denied rumors he is unhappy with Milwaukee Bucks

While it is unclear how the recent developments and the ousting from the Playoffs will influence his mindset, Lillard only recently hit back at the rumors claiming he wanted out. Speaking before the playoff series against the Pacers, Lillard claimed the following:

"I saw somebody say 'Dame is not happy in Milwaukee' or something like that. I know the truth. I love the situation that I'm in. I also know what I have going on outside of basketball going on that kind of drains me at times. People are going to make comments. People are going to say things. And if it doesn't go the way they said it was going to go, nobody is ever (going to) come to them and say 'All right, you said this. Now what do you have to say about it?' They are never held accountable for what they say publicly."

While Lillard admitted that he had made things worse away from basketball in order to join the Bucks, rumors had claimed that the 34-year-old instead wanted to move to Miami Heat. Furthermore, Stephen A. Smith himself has made the same claim multiple times and previously claimed the following:

“I’m not talking about his game. He’s not happy there,” Smith said. "He’s got a lot of distractions, which are his business, and we wish him nothing but the best, because a lot of us would not be able to handle it as well as he’s handling it.”

Smith added:

“But nevertheless, whatever support system you’re looking for … It’s one of those situations where, if you are not happy in a situation, albeit because of outside reasons, and I know he wanted to go to Miami, let’s call it what it is, you got all of that going on, that’s a lot to deal with.”

It remains clear that Lillard’s immediate future will effectively prove whether Smith is right in his analysis of the situation. The player is currently expected to stay at least another year in order to launch an actual title challenge with his new team.