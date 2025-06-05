Stephen A Smith explains how he’d tackle Russia-Ukraine conflict, picks US presidency over Knicks coaching role

Renowned ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith explained how he would tackle global conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war as he chose the U.S presidency over a hypothetical role on the New York Knicks staff.

On ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. said he wouldn't want to work for Knicks owner Jim Dolan, instead chosing the country's presidency. He also touched on how he could be a peacemaker across the world.

“I would have to work for Dolan, wouldn’t I? That’s tough. Because I have to work for him, I really have no power other than the power granted to me by him. If I am the commander-in-chief, the president of the United States, the man the American people elected to guide us to the future, I would have to say the presidency (over the Knicks),” Smith said before discussing his potential global policy.

"I know that Russia's ultimate quest is to recapture Europe, and I don't want that to happen. Therefore I would help out Ukraine," Stephen A. added.

Stephen A. has been a vocal, diehard fan of the Knicks, who let go off coach Tim Thibodeau on Tuesday despite taking the team to the Eastern Conference finals and within two wins off their first NBA Finals.

The firing was reportedly because of the ownership’s desire to have a fresh voice in the locker room. New York has been bannered by a core of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby.

What Stephen A. Smith said about running for presidency

It isn't the first time Stephen A. has thrown his name in the U.S presidency. In April, he revealed in an interview with ABC news that he had been asked about his desire to be the president in the next election.

“I have no choice,” he said about running for president. “I've had elected officials, and I'm not going to give their names, elected officials coming up to me. I've had folks who are pundits come up to me. I've had folks that got a lot of money, billionaires and others that have talked to me about exploratory committees and things of that nature."

In the same interview, he criticized current U.S president Donald Trump’s economic policies and how his tariffs have impacted the world. However, he has also become a critic of the Democratic Party in recent months after its candidate Kamala Harris lost in the past elections.

For now, Stephen A. is expected to continue his work as a sports analyst, as the next election is in 2028.

