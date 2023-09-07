Stephen A. Smith fires back at Skip Bayless for hating on LeBron James and nicknaming Russell Westbrook 'Westbrick'

Stephen A. Smith has had enough of fellow sports TV personality Skip Bayless criticizing, bordering at times to being disrespectful, different athletes.

He made this known in a conversation with Dan Le Batard in a recent episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show. Smith cited examples of how Skip Bayless treats NBA superstars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

The fiery panelist from ESPN’s First Take said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I don’t agree with him (Bayless) for calling Russell Westbrook, Westbrick. I don’t agree with his incessant criticism geared towards LeBron James, just because he wore 23 and he’s trying to become Jordan… I happen to love and respect LeBron James but I have him No. 2 as well behind Jordan, similar to Skip.”

Stephen A. Smith went on to say, that he does not always have to agree with Bayless and that he has his own platform to temper whatever Skip says.

Check out the episode below:

Smith recently was joined by Bayless’ former Undisputed partner Shannon Sharpe on ESPN’s First Take.

The new partnerships was seeming well-received by viewers, with their first show attracting over 700 thousand viewers.

Sharpe was with Bayless for seven years before he left and joined his new show this year.

He is hoping that his tandem with Stephen A. Smith will achieve the same success that he had at the FS1 show Undisputed.

“Welcome to PETTYVILLE” – Stephen A. Smith mocking Skip Bayless’ Undisputed ratings publicly sparks hilarious reactions from NBA fans

It seems like the ratings war between sports analysts Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless will continue brewing as the two take carry on taking digs at one another.

Smith recently moved to highlight the better ratings that his First Take is having over Bayless’ revamped Undisputed Live show.

He tweeted a story on it and NBA fans shared hilarious reactions to it.

Check out Smith’s tweet:

Expand Tweet

Below are some of the fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless were once partners on air at ESPN. The two have done well since parting ways but continue to be linked with one another because of their bold takes on various sports issues.