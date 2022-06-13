"Skip Bayless comes to me in a parking lot.... I need you to do this for me" - Stephen A. Smith opens up on his relationship with fellow analyst Skip Bayless

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most popular people in the sports world. He has been influential for almost three decades, and he always makes sure that his voice is heard.

Smith began his career with "The Philadelphia Inquirer," where he covered the Philadelphia 76ers. However, it wasn't until ESPN's "First Take" show that he became very popular.

The NBA analyst hosted the show with Skip Bayless as they debated many different sports topics. Even though they usually disagreed with each other, Stephen and Skip were a great duo.

Stephen A. Smith talks about his relationship with Skip Bayless

In a recent appearance on JJ Redick's YouTube channel, Stephen A. Smith talked about his career. At one point, he spoke about "First Take" and Skip Bayless, describing their relationship.

Smith explained that the show wasn't very popular until it was turned into a debate-style show. In 2012, ESPN was not satisfied with the show's ratings and revenue, and that is when Skip Bayless approached Stephen A. Smith. Smith said:

"Skip Bayless comes to me in a parking lot. ... He says, 'I know you've got your plans, you love the NBA, you love being out on the road, you love being in the locker room. But I need you. I've done all that I could do to take this as far as I could go, I need you to do this for me, please.'"

Skip initially suggested they do it for three years as he believed the show would be successful. Smith thought about it and ended up joining the show. Just one month later, "First Take" skyrocketed and became number one.

When he was asked about the chemistry between the two of them, this was what the NBA analyst had to say:

"We always had the chemistry. Skip and I used to work at Fox together. ... They did a pilot with Skip and I because Skip and I used to debate all the time and we never agreed on anything."

Smith told how, even though he disagreed with Skip, he respected his stance. He added that they sometimes even debated in the hallways, which is what had eventually led to the pilot of a new sports show.

The reunion

Unfortunately, Stephen A. Smith's first project with Skip Bayless was shut down in 2000. The two of them had always wondered what it would be like if they worked together. Smith stated:

"When the opportunity finally came, and he approached me in that parking lot, that was what he brought up. 'This is unfinished business. We were supposed to do this 12 years ago, but here we are again and this is our opportunity. Stephen A., I need you to do this for me.'"

Smith pointed out that the ratings would always blow up when he was on the show, which was another reason why Bayless wanted him.

JJ Redick asked Stephen A. Smith if his relationship with Skip was ever fractured. After all, the two of them disagreed a lot on the show. Smith revealed that there was one close situation, and that was before his partner left "First Take," stating:

"Never. The only time anything came close to that was when I knew he was leaving before he told me, so I confronted him. ... When he confessed to me what had transpired between his negotiations with the company, I understood why he couldn't tell me in the immediate moment."

Skip Bayless left ESPN and "First Take" in 2016. His new partner is Shannon Sharpe on Fox Sports 1.

