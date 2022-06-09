“This would not be happening if Kevin Durant was still on this team” - Stephen A. Smith on the Warriors’ going 1-9 without KD in the NBA Finals, says Kevin Durant deserves a lot of love

The Golden State Warriors won their last championship back in 2018 with Kevin Durant. Ever since then, they haven't been very successful. After losing Game 3 last night, they are now down 2-1 in the 2022 NBA Finals.

The Warriors were limited to only 11 points in the fourth quarter as the Boston Celtics defended their home court. If they lose the next game, the Warriors will be down three games to one, which won't be a great scenario.

Even though Durant hasn't had much success lately either, there is no doubt that he'd be a perfect fit for the Warriors. Unfortunately for them, that ship has sailed.

Kevin Durant would not let this happen to the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors were one of the greatest super teams of all time with Kevin Durant. Despite their incredible star power, they did not let personal conflicts stand between them.

With Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and a fantastic supporting cast, the Warriors still have a great team. Only this time, they may not win it all.

Stephen A. Smith recently spoke about Durant's influence. He believes the Warriors wouldn't be having so many problems if he was still on the team, stating:

"We're gonna take a moment to give Kevin Durant some love. They [Golden State Warriors] are now 1-9 in the finals, or something like that, without Kevin Durant. ... This would not be happening if Kevin Durant was still on this team."

Smith also pointed out how Durant has been criticized a lot, even by himself. However, he did a great job with the Warriors and would help the team a lot this season.

Unfortunately, the Warriors do not have KD and will have to figure out a way to beat the Celtics. If they lose Game 4, their season will most likely end with a disappointing result in five or six games.

Durant always got the job done

Durant helped the Warriors make the NBA Finals three times in his three years there. In the first two years, he was brilliant and won two Finals MVP awards.

Back in 2017, in his first year with the Warriors, Durant averaged 35.2 points per game on 55.6% shooting in the finals. Golden State eliminated LeBron James and his Cavaliers in only five games as they made it look too easy.

A year later, the Warriors swept the Cavaliers as Durant averaged 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.

Unfortunately, Durant was injured in their third finals run and appeared in only one game of the 2019 NBA Finals. Even though the Warriors still had a great team, they ended up losing to the Toronto Raptors in six games.

Before the 2022 NBA Finals started, the Warriors were clear favorites to win it all. However, they just haven't looked great and will have to put on a much better show in Game 4.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far