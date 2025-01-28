Stephen A. Smith goes off on Scottie Pippen for badmouthing Michael Jordan on Patrick Bet David's podcast: "Speaking nonsense"

Scottie Pippen won six NBA championships alongside Michael Jordan in the 1990s with the Chicago Bulls, establishing his legacy as one of the best sidekicks in league history.

However, since their time together as teammates, Pippen has not been as kind to Jordan whenever he talks about his former legendary comrade.

NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith called Pippen out again on his show, "The Stephen A. Smith Show," on Wednesday after the former Bull criticized Jordan on Patrick Bet David’s "PBD Podcast."

There, Pippen said that he did not regard Jordan as the greatest player ever. He added that neither Jordan nor LeBron James should be in the GOAT conversation, instead, it should be Magic Johnson.

“What Scottie Pippen just said was straight bulls**t, especially coming out of his mouth,” Smith said. (1:11-1:17)

“It’s not that he is dishonest. It’s he is bitter,” Pippen said. “When you look at Scottie Pippen, years ago, MJ was the GOAT. He was on national TV on NBA Today, if I remember correctly, sitting up there saying LeBron is great but he wasn’t MJ. Then you get pissed off at MJ (so) LeBron is the GOAT now. Now, it ain’t even LeBron, it’s Magic.” (3:45-4:14)

Pippen enjoyed two three-peats together with Jordan with the Bulls. During Jordan’s first retirement in 1993, Pippen took the reigns for the team but could not reach the heights it saw when Jordan was playing. Jordan returned in 1995 and towed the team again to three straight titles.

Pippen got reportedly angry at Jordan when his 'Last Dance' documentary aired in 2020. Since then, Pippen has made numerous negative comments on Jordan.

In the PBD podcast, Pippen said that Jordan and LeBron won differently. He also said that Magic Johnson’s rookie season, where he led the Lakers without Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to the championship, playing an unnatural position in the center spot, was a bigger accomplishment.

“Jordan and LeBron, neither of them are GOATs. They both won differently. You can’t put them at the top of the pinnacle. Magic Johnson to me is a bigger GOAT than anybody because of how he laid it, how he brought a whole team … Him as a rookie steps in and plays in a position no one even knew he could play,” he said.

How Scottie Pippen fared without Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen played 464 games without Jordan in his career. In those games, he averaged 15.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

All of his NBA titles came with Jordan as his teammate, as he failed to reach the promised land during his stints with the Portland Trail Blazers in the latter part of his career.

Pippen was a seven-time All-Star, all of which when he was still with the Bulls. He was also a 10x All-Defensive player and the 1994 All-Star game MVP.

However, most still consider him one of the greatest players to ever play the game for his two-way brilliance despite his fallout with Jordan.

