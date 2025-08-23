Stephen A. Smith makes major claim about LeBron James "ruining" his reputation and integrity

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith and LA Lakers star LeBron James’ war of words has taken another turn. Smith, on Friday, appeared on the "Dan La Batard Show" and made damning claims about James.

Stephen A. asserted that he has a lasting dislike for LeBron James. He added that he believes LeBron or people associated with him tried to harm his reputation and integrity.

“I don’t like LeBron… and it’ll probably stay that way forever. Things have gone on behind my back, trying to ruin my reputation and integrity.”

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Stephen A. Smith: “I don’t like LeBron… and it’ll probably stay that way forever. Things have gone on behind my back, trying to ruin my reputation and integrity.” (via @LeBatardShow)

The beef between James and Stephen A. started on Jan. 28, on ESPN’s First Take. Smith questioned Bronny James’s readiness for the league and claimed that he was only in the league due to his father’s status.

James responded during a Lakers–Knicks game, on Mar. 6. LeBron approached Stephen A. courtside and delivered a blunt message, which went viral. Stephen A. described James’ approach as that of a parent, a father, and not a basketball player, and stated he wasn’t offended, but wished it had been handled privately.

Ever since, both parties have had a series of never-ending back-and-forths. LeBron James or his side is yet to respond.

Stephen A. Smith calls out LeBron James over attitude toward Lakers’ rebuilding

Stephen A. Smith on Aug. 15 spoke on the Gil's Arena show. He called out LeBron James over the way he’s responded to the Lakers’ attempt to make Luka Doncic their franchise cornerstone.

"They got new blood. A cat that's going to be the face of the franchise for the next decade, where he's contemplating walking away from the game in the next year or two," Smith said. "Last time I checked, that's business. Secondly, it's pretty hard to be insulted when you're being paid $52 million for one year's work. So you need to get over that."

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, LeBron is “supportive and understanding” of the pivot toward Luka. However, he found it uneasy with the Lakers’ tone and execution of the transition.

Multiple sources also reported that LeBron has felt sidelined. Reports claimed that he wasn’t consulted on the Doncic-Davis trade, the Lakers’ sale.

