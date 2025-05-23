Stephen A. Smith predicts Timberwolves to get swept amid Anthony Edwards' woes

On Thursday night, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves came up short in Game 2, going down 2-0 in their Western Conference finals series against the OKC Thunder.

The game notably saw Edwards struggle to find his range from downtown, with the three-time All-Star shooting 1-9 from beyond the arc over 40 minutes. The way ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sees things, Edwards and the Timberwolves are likely to get swept by the Thunder.

With teams that go up 2-0 in a best-of-seven series going on to win the series 92% of the time, Smith believes that this series is over for Edwards and the Timberwolves.

During Friday's episode of First Take, he said:

"Minnesota can't shoot off the dribble out from Ant Man, that's not going to cut it against OKC. ... I'm looking at the Thunder sweeping the Timberwolves... I will be happy if they win a game."

Minnesota shot 28.2% from beyond the arc. Additionally, the team turned the ball over 14 times to OKC's eight, conceding 22 points off turnovers.

With the series headed to Minnesota for Games 3 & 4, only time will tell whether Edwards can spur the team on and even up this series at Target Center.

Anthony Edwards declined to speak with members of the press following Game 2 loss against OKC

Following the Minnesota Timberwolves' 114-88 loss to the OKC Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, Anthony Edwards was fined $50,000 for using profanity while speaking with members of the press.

At the time, Edwards criticized his performance in Game 1, saying he needed to take more shots because he "only took 13 f*****g shots."

In response, after dropping Game 2, Edwards declined to speak to members of the press, with Timberwolves beat reporter Jon Krawczynski informing fans via X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Anthony Edwards declined to speak to the media tonight after being fined $50K for a rather innocuous F-bomb the other night."

Thursday's loss also notably saw Minnesota coach Chris Finch bench Julius Randle for the entirety of the fourth quarter as the three-time All-Star struggled to make an impact on either end of the floor, finishing the game with six points, five rebounds and five assists over 32 minutes, while going 2-11 from the floor.

Finch will be tasked with rallying his team ahead of a big Game 3 on Saturday back in Minnesota.

