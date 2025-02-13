Stephen A. Smith provides word of caution for Kanye West after torrent of anti-Semitic allegations damages $400 million rapper's reputation

Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith urged famed musician Kanye West, now known as Ye, to stop with his highly controversial social media posts. Last week, the rapper, reportedly worth $400 million according to Forbes, returned to X, often still referred to as Twitter, posting his unfiltered thoughts on many topics.

Much like he has over the past few years, the artist made numerous highly controversial posts on everything from race to politics. Included were more anti-Semitic posts that sparked tons of backlash. However, Ye took things a step further, selling shirts with swastikas on them.

In addition, Ye also shockingly took what appeared to be an unprovoked shot at famed designer Virgil Abloh, a friend of Ye's who passed away after a battle with cancer in 2021.

While West has since wiped his account on X, Smith weighed in on the situation during Thursday's episode of "Stephen A. Smith Show," theorizing that the loss of his mother changed Ye:

"It's real easy to insult Kanye West, Ye, I'm not going to do that I'm going to make a plea I'm going to try to talk to the brother. Kanye West is one brilliant dude. His artistry and the brilliance of that artistry cannot be denied. ... But my brother, what are you trying to do? Have you really asked yourself that question?"

"... There seems to be no regard for the potential hurt and pain that he may cause of others. ... I just hope that somebody's able to touch Ye in a way that can get him to stop doing this."

You can see his full comments in the video below.

"They're not the same person," - Ye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, seems to agree with Stephen A. Smith with a cryptic statement seemingly about ex-husband

As Stephen A. Smith theorized in "The Stephen A. Smith Show," he believes the loss of Ye's mother, Donda, has contributed to his mental health struggles.

As he stated, not a day goes by that he doesn't think of his mother and wishes she were here. Because of that, he believes Ye has gone through similar struggles since the passing of his mother in 2007.

During a new episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian spoke with her sister, who was previously married to Lamar Odom. Her sister spoke about Odom's addiction, changing him in a way that couldn't be undone.

Kardashian then, in turn, seemingly spoke about Kanye, talking about how people change in an irreparable way:

"I've been there, when you don't foresee something happening that really changes a person's personality. And then they're not the same person and you can't ever get that person back, but you can't live with the new person, you know, like, I get it.'"

Although Ye is off social media for now, there's no telling what he'll post once he returns.

