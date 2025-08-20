Stephen A. Smith’s daughter jokingly tells ‘awkward’ crush on Bryce James while dodging LeBron James ‘hate’ question

  • home icon
By Kevin McCormick
Modified Aug 20, 2025 18:29 GMT
Stephen A. Smith’s daughter jokingly tells ‘awkward’ crush on Bryce James (Source: Imagn)

In the slow days of the offseason, Stephen A. Smith decided to switch things up and have a special guest on his podcast. His daughter Samantha displayed that his vibrant personality runs in the family, as she did not shy away from stating her true thoughts on a variety of topics.

Though he might not have liked hearing the answer, Samantha ended up saving Stephen A. from addressing a very serious question. While they were answering questions together, one fan asked about his feelings towards LeBron James.

As most know, Stephen A. and LeBron had a viral spat last season while the longtime analyst and reporter was sitting courtside. He didn't end up having to address the situation because Samantha decided to interject with some thoughts of her own.

She then proceeded to open up about some past feelings she had for the LA Lakers star's youngest son, Bryce James.

"I remember Bryce James right," Samantha said. "I remember I used to have the biggest crush on Bryce James a year ago. So it was really awkward when there was like a lot of beef."
Luckily for Samantha, Bryce had nothing to do with the altercation between LeBron and her father. Instead, it was centered around some remarks Stephen A. had made about Bronny James while he navigated his first year in the NBA.

Stephen A. Smith's daughter believes past feuds could hurt his future ambitions

While Stephen A. Smith has built a massive brand for himself as a sports reporter and TV host, he's hinted about wanting to be more than that. Over the past year, there has been endless speculation on him breaking into the political world and possibly running for president.

Stephen A. is confident he has a shot when it comes to running for office, but his daughter feels his past transgressions could hurt his chances.

Later on in their episode together, Samantha and Stephen A. Smith touched on the idea of him running for president. She feels his past beefs with notable people such as Drake and LeBron James will hinder his odds of winning an election.

"So many people are Drake fans, and so many people are LeBron fans," Samantha said. "So just off of that demographic, you lost."
Stephen A. has openly admitted to thinking about the idea of running for president. That said, he hasn't officially announced his candidacy for the next election in 2028.

