“He can never go back, they will never forgive him ever, because they view him as a coward” - Stephen A. Smith says Ben Simmons is the antithesis of everything Allen Iverson personified

This year, there was no bigger story in the NBA than Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers. Following their exit from the postseason back in 2021, the former no. 1 pick decided he wanted a change of scenery after being on the receiving end of a fair share of criticism.

While Ben Simmons may have desired a trade, the Sixers made it clear they had no intentions of trading him away for a lesser return. The offseason had come and gone and there was still no trade.

Daryl Morey kept searching for a reasonable return for Ben Simmons, and as this dragged on into the regular season, the multi-time All-Star remained away from the team. This saga left a dark cloud over the Sixers' head until he was shipped to Brooklyn at the trade deadline in exchange for James Harden.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith was recently a guest on JJ Redick's 'The Old Man & The Three' podcast. During his appearance, Smith mentioned that he feels Ben Simmons is the complete opposite of Sixers legend and Hall of Fame guard Allen Iverson.

He can never go back. They will never forgive him, ever. Because they view him as a corward... Philadelphia believes he is a coward. Philadephia believes he is the antithesis of everything Allen Iverson personified."

TheOldMan&TheThree @OldManAndThree



Watch on YouTube: Our guest this week is none other than the legendary face of ESPN, @stephenasmith Watch on YouTube: youtu.be/RMd5RmqCU68 Our guest this week is none other than the legendary face of ESPN, @stephenasmith. Watch on YouTube: youtu.be/RMd5RmqCU68 https://t.co/6QSpIxVqYp

Ben Simmons and Allen Iverson are compelte opposites

Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers

To this day, there is a reason why Allen Iverson is still worshiped in the city of Philadelphia. It is a town that adores its hard-working athletes, and he is a testament to that. Despite being undersized and not always having the best team around him, Iverson always left everything out there on the court.

"The brighter the lights, the bigger the challenge, the more he welcomed it."

This reason, among many others, is why Stephen A. Smith views Ben Simmons and Allen Iverson as polar opposites. Simmons refused to shoot three-point jumpers in games, no matter how detrimental it was to the rest of the team. Meanwhile, Iverson never made excuses.

John Clark @JClarkNBCS Allen Iverson gets standing ovation on the day Joel Embiid becomes the first Sixer since AI to win the NBA scoring title Allen Iverson gets standing ovation on the day Joel Embiid becomes the first Sixer since AI to win the NBA scoring title https://t.co/dTysC3SKSJ

Stephen A. Smith is spot on about one thing. Simmons will never receive a homecoming like the ones Iverson gets. He was already a polorizing player among fans. Holding out in the manner he did was the final strike for most.

Whether he wants to admit it or not, Simmons burned a bridge in Philadelphia. No matter how essential of a piece he was during his time with the Sixers, how things ended will always be the narrative that follows him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far